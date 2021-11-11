Kyle Rittenhouse gives emotional testimony at his trial

The case of Kyle Rittenhouse will go to the jury this week, where 12 citizens will decide whether he intentionally shot three men, killing two of them, or if he acted in self-defense against lawless rioters whom he reasonably believed threatened his life. Most people (and it seems most of the news media) made up their minds about Rittenhouse’s guilt or innocence long before the trial began. Like so many issues today, what is happening in a Wisconsin courtroom is a substitute for many conversations — or confrontations — that overwhelm us on a daily basis. But the case...
The video above is live only when court is in session and the judge allows video/audio to be broadcast. Lee Enterprises will be carrying a live blog of events in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, which began with jury selection Monday and opening statements Tuesday. Rittenhouse, 18, shot two...
Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
Police officers in the country continue to be under attack, but the aggressors are not criminals on the street approaching them with guns. The latest assault on police is from watchdog groups that monitor police interactions, supposedly to ensure accountability. In Chicago, they are trampling the grave of an officer killed in action, and they are doing it because she showed some decency and allowed a woman being detained to cover up her body.
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Prosecutors on Wednesday showed jurors video taken from the night Kyle Rittenhouse shot three people during a Kenosha, Wis., protest last year on the third day of the teen's homicide trial. The video was taken from the live stream of a self-described social media influencer --...
Another day, another twist in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. With closing arguments set to begin later this morning, Judge Bruce Schroeder has made the decision to dismiss one of the accused shooter’s misdemeanor gun charges. Chicago Tribune Columnist Rex Huppke reports that Schroeder dismissed the charge “because Rittenhouse’s gun had a longer barrel than the type detailed in Wisconsin state law.”
Social media influencer Koerri Washington spent much of the morning testifying in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, sharing that he noticed about Rittenhouse the night of the shooting. Shortly after Washington stepped down from the stand, he talked with FOX6 News about his testimony.
