Texas woman complained soup was too hot, threw it at employee’s face, restaurant manager says

By Dean Wetherbee, Allison Fox O&#039;Connor, Nexstar Media Wire
 5 days ago

TEMPLE, Texas ( KWKT ) — Police are investigating a disturbance at a Texas restaurant Sunday, in which a woman threw spicy soup in a restaurant employee’s face.

According to investigators, a woman called Sol De Jalisco restaurant in Temple to complain about an order she had picked up. Police say the woman was upset that the soup she ordered was hot and that the plastic lid had melted.

When she started cursing, restaurant manager Janelle Browland said she hung up. She called back a second time, but got put on hold while Browland said she helped customers. That’s when officers say she went inside the restaurant.

Browland said the woman continued cursing at her.

“So I put my phone away and I said, ‘Ma’am, I can still help you,'” Browland said. “Those were my exact words. I said, ‘Ma’am, I can still help you.’ I just ask you, you do not talk to me that way. She literally just grabbed the cup and just threw it right at me in that moment. “

Surveillance video shows the woman throwing the soup in Browland’s face. She said the soup was not as hot as it is when served, but it was still warm. It was an order of menudo, a spicy Mexican soup, so Browland said the spices burned her eyes and gave her two separate nose bleeds.

The woman has been banned from the restaurant and charges are being filed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

