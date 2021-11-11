CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jay-Z Scores A Huge Win In Cologne Lawsuit

By Kiyonna Anthony
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xNOY1_0ctelPH600

Photo: Getty Images

Jay-Z has yet another win under his belt.

On Wednesday, the hip hop mogul was all smiles leaving a New York City courtroom after a judge ruled that he didn’t breach his contract in his endorsement deal with Parlux Fragrances and Gold by Jay Z fragrance line. Reports say that the court's recent ruling will to avoid the $67 million in damages that Parlux was originally seeking.

Hov was sued by the fragrance company after they claimed he breached an endorsement deal for a “Gold Jay-Z” cologne brand by failing to properly promote it. However, Jay countersued the brand for $6 million in royalties, saying that he fulfilled his obligations under the agreement despite numerous missteps from Parlux that threatened to damage his personal brand.

After the verdict was read aloud in court, Justice Andrew Borrok said to an attorney for Parlux:

"You failed to prove your case, they failed to prove their case. You're excused."

Hov also made a statement following the ruling, telling reporters :

"I’d like to express my gratitude to the jury, especially during these difficult times.”

During the three-week long trial, which kicked off in October, Parlux also accused the Roc Nation Founder of deleting e-mails which they believed to be evidence that could’ve been used against him. But Jay spoke out during the hearing, saying:

“You have me on trial from something I didn’t do. did a lot for the Gold Jay-Z launch. I had a year to complete these [obligations], correct? I don’t know if you answered my question. I had a year to complete these right?”

Aside from his legal debacle, Jay-Z has been busy going viral and attending red carpets for his Netlfix film The Harder They Fall .

Check out the critically acclaimed Black Western streaming now.

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

JAY-Z Victorious in Legal Battle Over Cologne Endorsement Deal

JAY-Z officially has shut the door on his court case with Parlux Fragrances. Billboard reports JAY-Z was cleared by a Manhattan jury against claims of breach of contract in an endorsement deal for the “JAY-Z Gold” cologne. Parlux stated HOV failed to properly promote the fragrance and was seeking $67 million in damages.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Jay-Z Wins Trial Over Soured Cologne Deal, Avoiding $67M in Damages

A Manhattan jury on Wednesday (Nov. 10) cleared Jay-Z in a lawsuit that claimed he breached an endorsement deal for a “Gold Jay-Z” cologne brand by failing to properly promote it, allowing the superstar to avoid $67 million in requested damages. Wednesday's verdict awarded nothing to Parlux, but also declined...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
myarklamiss.com

Jury rejects fragrance company’s lawsuit against Jay-Z

NEW YORK (AP) — A fragrance company’s lawsuit against rapper Jay-Z over breach of contract claims, and his subsequent countersuit against the company, were both rejected Wednesday with a jury finding that neither side had proven its claims and awarding no damages. Parlux Fragrances had filed the suit in state...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Cleared In Breach Of Contract Lawsuit With Perfume Company Parlux

The trial between Jay-Z and Parlux Fragrances is finally over. Today in Manhattan, New York State Supreme Court Justice Andrew Borrok cleared The Blueprint rapper of all allegations waged against him by the perfume company. Parlux, who partnered with Jay-Z back in 2013 for a cologne called Gold Jay-Z, alleged...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cologne#New York City#Tk
Rolling Stone

Jay-Z, Perfume Company Stalemate in Dueling Lawsuits

Jay-Z emerged from his legal battle with Parlux Fragrances unscathed on Wednesday. The perfume company had accused him of shirking contractual obligations to promote Gold Jay-Z cologne; the rapper had subsequently countersued. The jury ruled that neither party had successfully argued their case, and awarded no money to either side. In a statement, Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, said, “I’d like to express my gratitude to the jury, especially during these difficult times.” In an email, Pat Werblin, vice president of advertising, digital marketing and public relations for Parlux, wrote that the company “believes it presented a strong case and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MarketRealist

How Lauren Sánchez Made Her Millions Before Dating Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sánchez, a television news anchor, has been in the public eye for many years and continues to do so in her work and personal life. She has anchored the television programs Good Day LA and Extra. She has earned her helicopter pilot’s license and founded her own aerial and film production company. Her beau is former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

 https://www.binnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy