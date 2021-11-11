Inflation signals both good news and bad news for economy, Stephanie Ruhle says

Fox News contributor Joe Concha blasted a CNN and MSNBC host accused of mocking Americans' concerns over inflation as consumer prices continue to soar. JOE CONCHA: Well, that's in step with what the administration is doing, we just talked about, I am willing to bet Liam's Notre Dame College Fund, that's my son, that this CNN media correspondent has never seen a cow in his life because either you A, think that milk is imported from other countries and comes by way of cargo ship... Or B, you're actually trying to sell your Twitter followers that the supply chain crisis is a product of disinformation from right-wing media meant to hurt the president and the administration. The answer is likely all of the above because this is an activist, this is not a journalist.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO