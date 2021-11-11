CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation signals both good news and bad news for economy, Stephanie Ruhle says

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC senior business correspondent Stephanie Ruhle joins TODAY with analysis of the...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

What will your raise look like in 2022? There's good news and bad news

You would think the combination of high inflation, a worker shortage and a talent war would be a winning trifecta for any employee who would like to take home a bigger paycheck next year. And many companies are also reporting strong earnings, if not record ones. "Employees are saying, 'I've...
BUSINESS
Fox News

MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle ripped by Joe Concha for downplaying inflation concerns: 'This is not journalism'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha blasted a CNN and MSNBC host accused of mocking Americans' concerns over inflation as consumer prices continue to soar. JOE CONCHA: Well, that's in step with what the administration is doing, we just talked about, I am willing to bet Liam's Notre Dame College Fund, that's my son, that this CNN media correspondent has never seen a cow in his life because either you A, think that milk is imported from other countries and comes by way of cargo ship... Or B, you're actually trying to sell your Twitter followers that the supply chain crisis is a product of disinformation from right-wing media meant to hurt the president and the administration. The answer is likely all of the above because this is an activist, this is not a journalist.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Ruhle
abovethelaw.com

People Say The Economy Is Bad — Their Behavior Says Otherwise

Americans have stockpiled $2.3 trillion more in savings over the past 19 months than they would have accumulated in the absence of the pandemic, based on prepandemic savings rates. This July, the median American household had 50 percent more in its checking account than it had in 2019. Although for a couple months early in the pandemic the unemployment rate spiked into the double digits, the unemployment rate now sits at a historically modest 4.6 percent, and it continues to fall. Economically speaking, America is doing well.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Here's why the Fed taper may signal good news for the market

The Federal Reserve's decision to taper bond purchases may lead to a short "tantrum" in the short run. However, CFRA chief investment strategist Sam Stovall said that market history shows this move shows the central bank has faith in the economy.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Nbc#Covid
thefocus.news

What is Stephanie Ruhle’s salary? Inflation comments labelled ‘tone deaf'

NBC News senior business correspondent Stephenie Ruhle has come under flak following comments she made about recent rises in inflation, and American consumers’ apparent ability to afford price hikes on daily groceries. What is MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle’s salary, and how does it compare to the average American?. NBC anchor...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: Why higher prices are the new normal

Consumer prices soared in October and are now up 6.2 percent from a year earlier – higher than most economists’ estimates and the fastest increase in more than three decades. At this point, that may be no surprise to most Americans, who are seeing higher prices while shopping for shoes and steaks, dining at restaurants, […] The post Commentary: Why higher prices are the new normal appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS
CBS New York

Sen. Schumer Calls On President To Provide Temporary Relief As Gas Prices Rise Along With Inflation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ve probably noticed that everything you need to buy is a little bit more expensive lately, including gas and groceries. That’s because inflation continues to rear its ugly head. Whether it’s the price at the pump or the cost of buying eggs and milk, sticker shock is hitting families where they feel it most. “It’s getting expensive to have a car in New York City,” Alec Ruiz said. “It’s like the price of a pair of shoes to fill your car essentially,” Staci Cunliffe said. “The water, the milk. There’s nothing that we can buy that is actually affordable for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy