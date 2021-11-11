13 best hair products for long flights, according to hairstylists

Your hair type determines lots of things: the products you use, the way you style it, and how you maintain it. It also determines the heat setting to use on your hot tools — or at least it should if you want to minimize potential hair damage, like breakage or color fading. “Heat settings are not a one-size-fits-all,” says celebrity hairstylist Jennifer Yepez. “Because everyone has a different hair texture, it’s important to adjust the heating settings accordingly.” As with everything you do when it comes to your hair, the goal is always to promote long-term health, which may sound counterintuitive if you’re a hot tools user. But it is totally possible to use hot tools and have healthy hair — as long as you’re not cranking the heat higher than you should.

HAIR CARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO