Record inflation pushes prices up, putting pressure on White House

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsumer prices have soared to their highest level in more than 30...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

CBS New York

Sen. Schumer Calls On President To Provide Temporary Relief As Gas Prices Rise Along With Inflation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ve probably noticed that everything you need to buy is a little bit more expensive lately, including gas and groceries. That’s because inflation continues to rear its ugly head. Whether it’s the price at the pump or the cost of buying eggs and milk, sticker shock is hitting families where they feel it most. “It’s getting expensive to have a car in New York City,” Alec Ruiz said. “It’s like the price of a pair of shoes to fill your car essentially,” Staci Cunliffe said. “The water, the milk. There’s nothing that we can buy that is actually affordable for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Times

White House pitches multitrillion-dollar budget as cure for inflation

President Biden’s economic team argued Sunday that the best remedy for inflation is to pass the administration’s multitrillion-dollar social welfare and climate change bill. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CBS’ “Face the Nation” that inflation will be a problem as long as the coronavirus continues to wrack the national economy.
POTUS
AOL Corp

Inflation caused by pandemic, not Biden policies, says White House adviser

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -White House economic adviser Brian Deese said on Sunday that rising prices are a global issue stemming from the coronavirus pandemic and not a result of the policies of President Joe Biden. Biden and his top economic advisers, including Deese, have for months predicted that inflation would be...
POTUS
Fox News

“Lethal Political Combination”: Supply Chain, Inflation Haunt White House

The White House announced this week that President Biden would soon sign into law the $1 trillion legislation, an infrastructure package that took months of debate, revision, and bipartisan support to pass. This win for the Biden administration comes amid economic hardship in the U.S. with inflation hitting a 30-year high in October. Fox News Sunday Anchor Chris Wallace joins to break down how President Biden’s ambitious political agenda may inject too much money into the economy at a time when inflation is already too high, the potential need for the Biden administration to recalibrate their goals to address the bigger issues affecting the nation and whether the President’s social spending package will be the last of the Democratic agenda to pass before 2022.
POTUS
Fox News

White House claims Build Back Better will fix inflation

BUSINESS
Washington Post

Wages Are Heading Up, But They’re Not Pushing Inflation

After decades of low wage growth, U.S. workers are finally getting a meaningful raise. Hourly wages rose 5.8% in October from a year earlier, the third highest year-over-year wage growth since the early 1980s. The employment cost index, a broad measure of wages and benefits, rose 1.3% in the third quarter, the biggest one-quarter jump since the index’s inception in 2001.
BUSINESS
CNN

China has a big inflation problem and it's pushing up prices worldwide

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China's inflation headache is getting worse. The cost of goods leaving China's factories surged by another record rate last month, and there are increasing signs that consumers are starting to feel the pain. The Producer Price Index jumped 13.5% in October from a year ago,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed's Bowman sees risks in housing market, flags inflation pressure

(Reuters) - Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman on Monday flagged a range of economic and financial stability risks posed by the housing market, particularly noting that rising demand and a slow pace of construction are putting upward pressure on prices. “The supply of new homes has been held back by...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar dominates as inflation heats up

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Surging inflation and expectations of a potentially more hawkish Federal Reserve are accelerating a rally in the U.S. dollar, buoying the currency to a near 16-month high against its peers and putting it on pace for its biggest annual gain in six years. On Monday the...
BUSINESS
AFP

Biden officials on the defensive over inflation, blame pandemic

With US President Joe Biden's poll numbers slumping under a surge in inflation, top adminstration officials defended his economic policies Sunday and blamed the sharp price rises squarely on the Covid-19 pandemic. Accelerating inflation hit a 30-year peak in October, with hikes in the cost of everything from groceries to gas slamming consumer confidence and undermining Biden's efforts to sell a package of massive spending plans. A day before the president was due to sign a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill, a new Washington Post-ABC poll published Sunday showed Biden's approval rating at a new low of 41 percent, largely driven by growing public concern over his handling of the economy. Taking to the Sunday morning TV talk shows, White House economic adviser Brian Deese acknowledged inflation was "high right now" but insisted that was a worldwide trend triggered by the pandemic, and not a consequence of administration policy.
BUSINESS
CBS News

White House in major push to cut methane emissions

Washington — The Biden administration is launching a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was being announced Tuesday as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance...
POTUS

