Puck Hcky, the hockey-based fashion brand, has released a new collection of gear with MOTÖRHEAD. Matt Marini, CEO of Puck Hcky, says: "Crank it up to 11, everybody! We here at Puck Hcky cannot be more proud to release this amazing collaboration with rock and roll legends MOTÖRHEAD. The impact MOTÖRHEAD has had, and continues to have, in the music world is astounding due to how powerful, genre-bending, and lasting the songs they created are. Not only are the songs they created unforgettable, the band imagery is also instantly recognizable. We love this collaboration, and are truly honored to have the chance to add our Puck Hcky twist to the collection, making it a unique find for MOTÖRHEAD fans all over the world! Wear it LOUD everyone!

