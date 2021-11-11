Katie Britt polls slightly ahead of Mo Brooks in second internal poll

A Republican congressman in Ohio is vowing to do whatever he can to stop former President Donald Trump from attaining the 2024 GOP nomination for president, and denounced him in a scathing interview.Speaking with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Rep Anthony Gonzalez tore into the former president, who he said was a “loser” who was refusing to acknowledge his own failure in the 2020 election.“We have to be a party of truth, and the cold hard truth is Donald Trump led us into a ditch on January 6th. The former president lied to us. He lied to every...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO