What are skin tags and how can you get rid of them?

When social media's favorite esthetician (and co-founder and CEO of cult-classic brand Dieux) Charlotte Palermino posted on Instagram about a trend she sourced on Reddit, dubbed the "moisture sandwich," beauty enthusiasts everywhere were intrigued. The practice involves layering certain hydrating ingredients to prevent water loss, but does it meet doctors' standards? To better understand this viral technique, we asked board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at the Shafer Clinic Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, and board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jenny Liu, MD, to weigh in. Below, they share whether or not this trend is worth your time.

SKIN CARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO