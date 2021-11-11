CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Can at-home COVID tests make my holiday gathering safer?

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qjJlk_0cteiw1u00

Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holiday gatherings safer?

Yes, combined with vaccination, home test kits for COVID-19 can add a layer of safety and reassurance by providing on-the-spot results during this second year of pandemic holidays.

“We will be using rapid tests to doublecheck everybody before we gather together,” says Dr. Emily Volk, president of the College of American Pathologists, who is planning a holiday meal with six vaccinated family members. “We’ll be doing it as they come in the door.”

Home kits are not as accurate as the PCR tests done in hospitals and at testing sites, Volk says. But they have the advantage of giving results within minutes instead of days.

Nearly 900,000 kids got virus shots in 1st week

Testing kits are available at drugstores without a prescription, and a box with two tests typically costs about $25. Swabs, testing solution and instructions are included.

Adults and teens can test themselves. An adult can test a child as young as 2. How-to videos on product websites can be helpful.

Most tests require swabbing about a half inch inside both nostrils, so it may tickle but doesn’t hurt. You will get a positive result if the test detects a viral protein in your sample.

Home tests will miss some infections and in rare cases mistakenly indicate an infection. One popular test misses around 15 out of 100 infections — these are called “false negatives” — and gives a false positive result in about 1 in 100 people who aren’t infected.

Fox News Channel viewers more likely to believe COVID falsehoods, study finds

Test shortages were widely reported during the last COVID-19 surge, but new options have recently hit the market and major manufacturers such as Abbott Laboratories have ramped up production.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers other tips on ways to enjoy the holidays safely. Vaccination remains the best way to protect against the coronavirus.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
wakr.net

COVID News Roundup: Vaccinations For Young Children, Testing Advice, Vaccine Technology, Holiday Gatherings Featured

This was a big week in the fight against COVID-19, with the CDC approving vaccinations for children ages 5-11, Pfizer announcing they've developed a new anti-viral pill they say is extremely effective, and a federal appeals court temporarily halting the President Biden's vaccine mandate for large employers. That decision was in response to lawsuits filed by Republican Attorneys General in a number of states, including Ohio.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Pcr Testing#Weather#Abbott Laboratories#Pcr#Fox News Channel
urbanmatter.com

Austin COVID-19 Testing Update: Where Can You Get Tested Before the Holiday Season?

As Texas heads into the holiday season, the most up-to-date information on COVID-19 testing availability is imperative for Texans to have the safest possible holiday season. While Texas has bounced back and forth between more restrictive protocols and an effective stay-at-home order, they are still guiding individuals on how to see others this holiday season. Here are locations and information on where you can find COVID-19 testing in the Austin area where you can get a same-day or scheduled test, ensuring your and your family’s safety this holiday season.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KFOR

Kids COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Wednesday at Abilene Convention Center: How to schedule your appointment

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Abilene Taylor County Public Health District has more than 4,000 pediatric vaccine doses available starting Wednesday. In a Monday afternoon teleconference, Public Health Director Annette Lerma says the health district has 4,300 doses they hope to administer at a clinic Wednesday from noon until 7 p.m. at the Abilene Convention […]
ABILENE, TX
Watauga Democrat

Man with vaccine side-effect has message for unvaccinated

Anthony Flint, who claims to have developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after his Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccination, discusses the rare autoimmune disorder and why he is still urging others to get vaccinated. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS San Francisco

Sutter Health Admits To Giving Wrong COVID Vaccine Dosage To 14 Children at Antioch Clinic

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fourteen children were given the wrong dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine at Sutter Health’s Antioch pediatric clinic over the weekend, the health system confirmed Tuesday. In a statement, Dr. Jimmy Hu, Chair of the Sutter Health COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, said the parents of the children and federal officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been contacted. “This weekend 14 patients at our Antioch pediatric vaccine clinic received vaccines with an incorrect amount of diluent,” Hu statement read. “As soon as we learned of this, we contacted the parents and advised them of CDC...
ANTIOCH, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
austincountynewsonline.com

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says it has no record of people who are naturally immune transmitting the virus that causes COVID-19. The federal health agency was asked during the fall by a lawyer on behalf of the Informed Consent Action Network for documents “reflecting any documented case of an individual who: (1) never received a COVID-19 vaccine; (2) was infected with COVID-19 once, recovered, and then later became infected again; and (3) transmitted SARS-CoV-2 to another person when reinfected.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: 'Putting people to sleep knowing they may not wake'

Putting Covid patients to sleep knowing they may not wake up is what an intensive care consultant says he hates. Dr David Hepburn is seeing unvaccinated people dying of Covid after a "really rapid and catastrophic deterioration". He said the impact of the Delta variant is most prominent in patients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Ted Cruz called Big Bird getting COVID-19 vaccine "propaganda." This isn't the first time Sesame Street encouraged kids to get important vaccines.

Big Bird – the fictional yellow bird children have watched on "Sesame Street" since the 1970s – tweeted this weekend that he received his COVID-19 vaccine. While the tweet was meant to ease any fears young children may have about getting the shot, Republican Senator Ted Cruz took a swipe at Big Bird, calling the tweet "propaganda."
CONGRESS & COURTS
KFOR

KFOR

274
Followers
421
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR.com News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy