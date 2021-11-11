5 Ravens that the Dolphins must game plan for in their Week 10 matchup

The Miami Dolphins (2-7) are set to host the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) at Hard Rock Stadium in a Thursday night matchup in Week 10.

Miami is staying home after earning their second victory of the season to the Houston Texans, while Baltimore is coming off of an overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings.

With John Harbaugh’s team displaying some of the league’s top talent, the Dolphins should be ready for a hard-fought game that will be a bit of a difference from last week’s challenge.

These are five Ravens that Brian Flores and his staff really have to prepare the team for ahead of the game.

QB Lamar Jackson

The former MVP is on pace to have one of his best seasons to date. Jackson has thrown for 2,209 yards and13 touchdowns through eight games while running for another 600 yards and two touchdowns.

One of the league’s most dynamic playmakers, Jackson has the ability to completely take over a game. If there aren’t enough resources dedicated to keeping him in the pocket, Jackson could put up huge numbers.

TE Mark Andrews

The tight end position hasn’t necessarily been deep this year, but Andrews is one of the guys who has remained at the top. Like Jackson, Andrews is also on track for a career year with 42 receptions for 560 yards and three touchdowns.

His combination of size, speed, route running, and hands has made him one of the best at his position. The Dolphins will likely have to put a safety or cornerback on him because he’s simply too shifty to be covered by a linebacker.

WR Marquise Brown

In his first year with other receivers around him, the wideout affectionately known as “Hollywood” has basically matched his season-long production in half the time. Brown has 46 receptions for 682 yards and six receptions in 2021.

It would make sense that the top wide receiver gets the top cornerback, who in this case is Xavien Howard, however, his speed threat may make it so Byron Jones gets the call with safety help over top.

EDGE Odafe Oweh

The only rookie edge rusher with more quarterback pressures this season than Jaelan Phillips (21) has been Baltimore’s Oweh (24). Those pressures have resulted in a team-high three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Miami has struggled this year at the tackle position with Liam Eichenberg and Jesse Davis tied for the league lead in pressures allowed with 37. If there isn’t someone chipping Oweh, he will get to whichever quarterback gets the start.

CB Marlon Humphrey

The Ravens have been without Marcus Peters this season due to a torn ACL that he suffered back in September. Because of that injury, Humphrey has had to become Baltimore’s top corner. He’s allowing receptions on just 51.8% of passes, which is impressive considering he should be going up against better competition.

Humphrey will likely draw Jaylen Waddle in this game, as the rookie has been Miami’s top receiver. Waddle’s speed, quickness, and footwork are impressive, but they may have to scheme him open to get away from Humphrey.