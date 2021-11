It didn’t take long for the Penn-Trafford football team to let upset-minded Fox Chapel know what was in store: a long Friday night in Harrison City. The second-seeded Warriors scored less than two minutes into the game, scored on all five of their possessions in the first half and rolled over the 10th-seeded Foxes, 42-14, in a WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal game at Warrior Stadium.

