Why Have Some Republicans In Congress Suddenly Embraced The EV Revolution?

If you’ve taken a political science class or even a high school government class, you’ve heard of gerrymandering. Gerrymandering is when legislative districts are drawn to give one party an advantage come election season. It’s why, despite occasional Democratic popular vote victories like in 2018 and 2020, the Michigan legislature remains under strict Republican control. It’s why, in 2016, Republicans won nine of Michigan’s 14 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives — over 64% of the seats — with only 48% of the vote. Gerrymandering is one of the simplest, most flagrant acts of political corruption in an age defined by corruption. It is a decennial tradition that both parties partake in, which is why it’s such a common topic in civics education. In 2018, over 60% of Michigan voters approved an independent, citizen-led redistricting commission to create state and federal districts for the 2022 elections. The commission, which is today hard at work crafting fair districts, is designed to prevent a partisan state legislature from choosing their voters.

