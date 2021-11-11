CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Why Have Some Republicans In Congress Suddenly Embraced The EV Revolution?

By Steve Hanley
CleanTechnica
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Times contributor Margaret Renkl wrote an opinion piece recently that examined why some Republicans in Congress who have made a career out of bashing electric cars have suddenly gotten religion and become EV supporters. As they say in DC — the District of Corruption — “They were agin’ it...

cleantechnica.com

Comments / 0

Related
TIME

In Washington, ‘Bipartisan’ Can Mean a Lot of Things

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. Lest you missed the rollout of the infrastructure package President Joe Biden signed into law yesterday, he used the word “bipartisan” five times in an unusually efficient 11 minutes of remarks.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

The 3 senators still on retirement watch

— The Senate map is coming into sharper focus ahead of the 2022 midterms. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is running for reelection, and there are only three Senate lawmakers who have not shared their political plans. — The race for New York governor is taking shape, with Gov. Kathy Hochul...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
CBS 42

WATCH: Mayor Woodfin discusses Biden’s $1T infrastructure deal

President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law Monday before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life “change for the better” for the American people.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
CleanTechnica

Joe Manchin Says $4500 Union-Built EV Credit Is “Un-American”

From the CleanTechnica Politics In Action Desk: Joe Manchin, the ostensibly Democratic senator from West Virginia, was at a press conference in his home state this week, where he told an audience he is opposed to the $4500 federal tax credit for electric cars made in America by union workers. The provision is a key component of President Biden’s Build Back Better infrastructure legislation, but Manchin says it’s “wrong” and “un-American.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Michigan Daily

Why Democrats should embrace gerrymandering

If you’ve taken a political science class or even a high school government class, you’ve heard of gerrymandering. Gerrymandering is when legislative districts are drawn to give one party an advantage come election season. It’s why, despite occasional Democratic popular vote victories like in 2018 and 2020, the Michigan legislature remains under strict Republican control. It’s why, in 2016, Republicans won nine of Michigan’s 14 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives — over 64% of the seats — with only 48% of the vote. Gerrymandering is one of the simplest, most flagrant acts of political corruption in an age defined by corruption. It is a decennial tradition that both parties partake in, which is why it’s such a common topic in civics education. In 2018, over 60% of Michigan voters approved an independent, citizen-led redistricting commission to create state and federal districts for the 2022 elections. The commission, which is today hard at work crafting fair districts, is designed to prevent a partisan state legislature from choosing their voters.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#New York Times#Ev#House#Senate#The Green New Deal#Sk Innovtion#Blackburn#Democrats
Fox News

Joy Reid fumes over Biden approval rating, calls Americans ungrateful: 'I guess they spent the whole $2,000'

Far-left MSNBC host Joy Reid derided and mocked Americans Monday for not being sufficiently grateful to President Biden, snarking they must have already spent their stimulus checks and aren't happy anymore. During a discussion with left-wing historian Michael Beschloss on "The ReidOut," Reid fumed over Biden's poor approval rating, with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
leedaily.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Is Arrving Soon? Latest Update

With inflation increasing day by day, stimulus checks have become a necessary means of survival for most people. The federal government has also stopped giving out these checks. Instead, the US states are now responsible for handing out financial aid to struggling families. These stimulus checks are particularly important for low to medium-income families with different eligibility criteria.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Thanksgiving shows how Biden has effectively lowered the minimum wage

When Joe Biden ran for president last year, he talked about establishing a $15 hourly minimum wage. President Joe Biden hasn’t made that happen. Most of the incumbent senators don’t support it. Then Biden dropped the issue. He hasn’t made a push to raise the federal minimum wage, which has been stuck at $7.25 an hour since 2009. That’s the case even though several Republican senators support a smaller increase or indexing wages to inflation, such as Mitt Romney of Utah, Tom Cotton of Arkansas , Lindsey Graham of South Carolina , Susan Collins of Maine , and others.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy