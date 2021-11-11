Who Makes the Gwyneth Paltrow Clothing Line? All About Goop

When Ben Affleck wanted to design a custom charm necklace for Jennifer Lopez this summer, he turned to Foundrae, the popular fine-jewelry line founded by Brownsville native Beth Bugdaycay and her husband, Murat, in 2015. A cult favorite of notables including Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, Dua Lipa, and Vice President Kamala Harris, Foundrae features what it calls “modern heirlooms,” designed to encourage all who wear them to step into their power. The collection’s earrings, rings, bracelets, necklaces, and medallions are made of solid eighteen-karat gold and can be adorned with a wide range of gemstones, Tahitian pearls, or champlevé enamel. With an emphasis on quality craftsmanship, the gold is hand-cast, the enamel is hand-painted, the glass is handblown and hand-carved in Turkey, and special details are hand-engraved in house. We recently caught up with the 49-year-old Bugdaycay, who was the cofounder and former CEO of the fashion line Rebecca Taylor before launching Foundrae and becoming its creative director. She talked about everything from symbolism to self-expression and life during the pandemic.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO