UConn taps new head football coach

Storrs, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - UConn has named the next man to lead the football program.

Former NFL and UCLA head coach Jim L. Mora has been tapped for the job.

Mora, 59, will become the 32nd coach in the history of a program that dates back to 1896.

The university said Mora has agreed to a five-year contract at an average salary of $1.55 million per year.

UConn Athletic Director David Benedict said, “Getting to know Jim Mora over the last several days has been a terrific experience. Jim is a proven winner, a man of integrity, and he possesses the experience and the energy to lead our football program back to success."

“UConn possesses a nationally-recognized academic and athletics brand," Mora said, "and I am thrilled to become a member of the community that makes up UConn Nation."

In addition to UCLA, Mora's collegiate experience includes a stint as a graduate assistant in the early 1980s at Washington.

He also had NFL head coaching stints with the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks.