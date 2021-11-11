CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter the dolphin, star of ‘Dolphin Tale,’ is critically ill

By Nexstar Media Wire, Beth Rousseau
 5 days ago

Winter the Dolphin, star of "Dolphin Tale" is in critical condition, according to a release from Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

