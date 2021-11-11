Winter the dolphin, star of ‘Dolphin Tale,’ is critically ill

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...

RESTAURANTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO