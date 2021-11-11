Winter the dolphin, star of ‘Dolphin Tale,’ is critically ill
Winter the Dolphin, star of "Dolphin Tale" is in critical condition, according to a release from Clearwater Marine Aquarium.
Winter the Dolphin, star of "Dolphin Tale" is in critical condition, according to a release from Clearwater Marine Aquarium.
MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.https://MyHighPlains.com
Comments / 0