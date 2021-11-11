CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Biden salutes troops as ‘spine of America’ on Veterans Day

By Sydney Kalich
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35gmET_0cteewt400

ARLINGTON, Va. ( NewsNation Now ) — As Americans across the country pay tribute to those who’ve served in the U.S. Armed Services, President Joe Biden marked Veterans Day by visiting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“There’s nothing low-risk or low-cost about war for the women and men who fight it,” said Biden, whose administration earlier in the day, announced a federal effort to better understand, identify and treat medical conditions suffered by troops deployed to toxic environments.

Biden, the father of an Iraq War veteran, is also using his first Veterans Day in office to announce an effort to better understand, treat and identify medical conditions suffered by troops deployed to toxic environments.

Biden’s new effort centers on lung problems suffered by troops who breathe in toxins and the potential connection between rare respiratory cancers and time spent overseas breathing poor air, according to senior White House officials. Federal officials plan to start by examining lung and breathing problems but said they will expand the effort as science identifies potential new connections.

Veterans Day 2021: Freebies, discounts to honor our brave
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=163Nln_0cteewt400
    ARLINGTON, VA – NOVEMBER 10: A tomb guard of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” walks after a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery, on November 10, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)
  • A tomb guard of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as “The Old Guard,” stands during a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ILt49_0cteewt400
    People place flowers during a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ubqc8_0cteewt400
    An American flag is seen amongst the flowers during a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLFoU_0cteewt400
    ARLINGTON, VA – NOVEMBER 10: A man kneels to place flowers during a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery, on November 10, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Brandon-Pool/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Apwj8_0cteewt400
    The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is surrounded by flowers during a centennial commemoration event at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Arlington National Cemetery, on November 10, 2021, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wNZuQ_0cteewt400
    President Joe Biden pauses during a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate Veterans Day and mark the centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47NqxO_0cteewt400
    President Joe Biden salutes as he stands with Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough and Army Maj. Gen. Allan M. Pepin during a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate Veterans Day and mark the centennial anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Arlington, Va. First lady Jill Biden is at left. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The new federal effort is also designed to make it easier for veterans to make claims based on their symptoms, to collect more data from troops who are suffering and to give veterans more time to make medical claims after symptoms such as asthma and sinus problems develop.

The U.S. military has been aware for years of the health risks associated with open-air burn pits. In 2013, federal investigators found a military camp in Afghanistan was operating a pit for more than five years, nearly four times longer than Pentagon rules allowed. The Defense Department has said burn pits should only be used as a temporary last resort when no other alternative trash disposal method is feasible, yet they persisted for years.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
FOX 11 and 41

Navy Veteran denied healthcare after told he never fought in a war

YAKIMA, WA – A Navy Veteran in Yakima has been having a hard time getting health care after he was told he never went to war. Freshly out of High School 19-year-old Otto Von Kuehnert joined the US Navy in 1984 and was sent out to Libya in 1986 in a retaliation for the Libyan terrorism against American troops and citizens in 1985 where five American citizens were killed at airports in Rome and Vienna.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Arlington County, VA
Society
Arlington County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
County
Arlington County, VA
americanmilitarynews.com

5 SEAL vets running for Congress go on live TV together to demand accountability for 400+ Americans left in Afghanistan

Five U.S. Navy SEAL veterans, who are all Republican Congressional candidates in the 2022 mid-term elections, joined together on live television this week to call for accountability for the U.S. citizens still left in Afghanistan two months after the U.S. military concluded its civilian evacuation efforts and left the country.
MILITARY
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz to America’s Veterans: ‘Your Sacrifices Have Made This Country Great, and We Owe You an Immeasurable Debt of Gratitude’

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following video and statement in commemoration of Veterans Day:. “This Veterans Day, we pause to honor the sacrifices made by millions of Americans in uniform on behalf of this great nation. We thank our veterans for risking their lives to defend our nation as a beacon for freedom for all. America’s veterans gave so completely, whether in combat operations and in far off war zones, or missing cherished family moments throughout the years in order to serve. To our veterans, we say: thank you. Your sacrifices have made this country great, and we owe you an immeasurable debt of gratitude. God bless you and your families. And may God continue to bless the United States of America.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Army Kicks Out Hitler Mustache-Wearing Solider Who Allegedly Breached Capitol, Says Report

A far-right fanatic who liked to wear a Hitler mustache has reportedly been kicked out of the U.S. Army after officials learned about his alleged breach of the U.S. Capitol during the pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 31, was an Army sergeant who worked part-time as a human-resources as a civilian contractor at a naval base in New Jersey up until May of this year. However, according to The Washington Post, he’s since been demoted and given an other-than-honorable discharge, bringing an end to his military career. Hale-Cusanelli has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of illegally entering the Capitol and harassing police officers during the Capitol riot. Following his arrest, Hale-Cusanelli’s colleagues told Navy investigators that he held extreme racist views and likes to wear Hitler mustache at work. One sailor alleged that Hale-Cusanelli once said that, if he were a Nazi, “he would kill all the Jews and eat them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and he wouldn’t need to season them because the salt from their tears would make it flavorful enough.” His lawyer didn’t comment on the claims.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Denis Mcdonough
CBS Chicago

Jessica Lynch, Young Soldier Who Was Captured In Iraq, Visits Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — Jessica Lynch, the young soldier who became an icon of the Iraq War, visited Illinois this weekend. “Thank you for your service. Thank you for your sacrifice. I’m honored to be in your company, and to know that brave women are fighting to defend our nation and our freedoms.” The National Women Veterans United hosted a meet-and-greet for Lynch, a former U.S. soldier and prisoner of war. Lynch was 19 when she was captured by enemy forces while serving in Iraq. She was badly injured when her convoy was ambushed in Iraq in 2003. She was later rescued by American troops from an Iraqi hospital, but the tale of her ambush was changed into a story of heroism on her part. Lynch later received several awards for her bravery, including a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Veteran#Veterans Day#Veterans Affairs#Newsnation Now#Americans#The U S Armed Services#White House#U S Infantry Regiment#Ap Photo
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
Country
Iraq
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

1K+
Followers
999
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy