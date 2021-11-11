Biden salutes troops as ‘spine of America’ on Veterans Day
By Sydney Kalich
MyChamplainValley.com
5 days ago
ARLINGTON, Va. ( NewsNation Now ) — As Americans across the country pay tribute to those who’ve served in the U.S. Armed Services, President Joe Biden marked Veterans Day by visiting the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
“There’s nothing low-risk or low-cost about war for the women and men who fight it,” said Biden, whose administration earlier in the day, announced a federal effort to better understand, identify and treat medical conditions suffered by troops deployed to toxic environments.
Biden, the father of an Iraq War veteran, is also using his first Veterans Day in office to announce an effort to better understand, treat and identify medical conditions suffered by troops deployed to toxic environments.
Biden’s new effort centers on lung problems suffered by troops who breathe in toxins and the potential connection between rare respiratory cancers and time spent overseas breathing poor air, according to senior White House officials. Federal officials plan to start by examining lung and breathing problems but said they will expand the effort as science identifies potential new connections.
The new federal effort is also designed to make it easier for veterans to make claims based on their symptoms, to collect more data from troops who are suffering and to give veterans more time to make medical claims after symptoms such as asthma and sinus problems develop.
The U.S. military has been aware for years of the health risks associated with open-air burn pits. In 2013, federal investigators found a military camp in Afghanistan was operating a pit for more than five years, nearly four times longer than Pentagon rules allowed. The Defense Department has said burn pits should only be used as a temporary last resort when no other alternative trash disposal method is feasible, yet they persisted for years.
The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
An Army surgeon testified this week that her warnings about the COVID-19 vaccine were ignored by United States military leaders, who later notified the doctor that she would no longer see sick patients. Army Lt. Col. Theresa Long, an Army flight surgeon and aviation safety officer stationed at Fort Rucker,...
YAKIMA, WA – A Navy Veteran in Yakima has been having a hard time getting health care after he was told he never went to war. Freshly out of High School 19-year-old Otto Von Kuehnert joined the US Navy in 1984 and was sent out to Libya in 1986 in a retaliation for the Libyan terrorism against American troops and citizens in 1985 where five American citizens were killed at airports in Rome and Vienna.
The Royal Marines were able to dominate US forces in a training exercise because the Pentagon is too focussed on culture wars rather than actual fighting, a prominent Republican senator said. Josh Hawley, who sits on the Senate armed services committee, lambasted the US defence secretary and America's top general...
Five U.S. Navy SEAL veterans, who are all Republican Congressional candidates in the 2022 mid-term elections, joined together on live television this week to call for accountability for the U.S. citizens still left in Afghanistan two months after the U.S. military concluded its civilian evacuation efforts and left the country.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following video and statement in commemoration of Veterans Day:. “This Veterans Day, we pause to honor the sacrifices made by millions of Americans in uniform on behalf of this great nation. We thank our veterans for risking their lives to defend our nation as a beacon for freedom for all. America’s veterans gave so completely, whether in combat operations and in far off war zones, or missing cherished family moments throughout the years in order to serve. To our veterans, we say: thank you. Your sacrifices have made this country great, and we owe you an immeasurable debt of gratitude. God bless you and your families. And may God continue to bless the United States of America.”
A far-right fanatic who liked to wear a Hitler mustache has reportedly been kicked out of the U.S. Army after officials learned about his alleged breach of the U.S. Capitol during the pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 31, was an Army sergeant who worked part-time as a human-resources as a civilian contractor at a naval base in New Jersey up until May of this year. However, according to The Washington Post, he’s since been demoted and given an other-than-honorable discharge, bringing an end to his military career. Hale-Cusanelli has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of illegally entering the Capitol and harassing police officers during the Capitol riot. Following his arrest, Hale-Cusanelli’s colleagues told Navy investigators that he held extreme racist views and likes to wear Hitler mustache at work. One sailor alleged that Hale-Cusanelli once said that, if he were a Nazi, “he would kill all the Jews and eat them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and he wouldn’t need to season them because the salt from their tears would make it flavorful enough.” His lawyer didn’t comment on the claims.
Kenneth Omar Santiago’s perfect smile dazzles on social media as he poses in his Air Force uniforms — flight suits to mess dress. He accepts military awards, travels to far-off places, salsa dances and swims with sharks to oohs and aahs from friends in Lowell, Mass., his hometown. “He’s got...
Capt. Jordan Carlson is about as straightforward as a person gets. “Cobra acquired three 44-person buses for the Marines to utilize for evacuee transport. I won’t relate how,” he told me. Aside from building a fleet of an additional 20 vehicles, his company provided security for various sectors of the...
CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — Jessica Lynch, the young soldier who became an icon of the Iraq War, visited Illinois this weekend.
“Thank you for your service. Thank you for your sacrifice. I’m honored to be in your company, and to know that brave women are fighting to defend our nation and our freedoms.”
The National Women Veterans United hosted a meet-and-greet for Lynch, a former U.S. soldier and prisoner of war.
Lynch was 19 when she was captured by enemy forces while serving in Iraq.
She was badly injured when her convoy was ambushed in Iraq in 2003. She was later rescued by American troops from an Iraqi hospital, but the tale of her ambush was changed into a story of heroism on her part.
Lynch later received several awards for her bravery, including a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.
For 18 months while retired Army specialist Ethan Morse was at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, nobody he knew failed an inspection — until he did. “I was crying,” Morse said. “I thought I was going to be released.”. It was raining the day he failed his inspection, which...
The US Department of Defense (DOD) announced Wednesday that service personnel who refuse to be vaccinated against COVID-19 may lose their eligibility for veterans' benefits. The U.S. Troops Not To Receive Benefits If They Refuse To Get Vaccinated. In a recently published article in Newsweek, troops who reject the vaccination...
Louisiana’s Lawrence Brooks, aged 112, smiled as his daughter, Vanessa, tenderly placed his new garrison cap on his head in the ICU bed. She says it’s what her father, the world’s oldest living World War II veteran, wanted most — a new Army uniform to replace the original he’d lost 16 years ago in Hurricane Katrina.
There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
In commemoration of Veterans Day, the American Homefront Project collaborated with the PBS documentary series American Veteran and the companion podcast, American Veteran: Unforgettable Stories, to profile men and women who have served in the U.S military. Army Specialist Shoshana Johnson was traveling in a convoy in Iraq in 2003...
A group of retired NAVY SEALs running for Congress, including Morgan Luttrell, slammed the Biden administration on Thursday for leaving American citizens overseas in Afghanistan. MORGAN LUTTRELL: If the Biden administration is so concerned about saving American lives with these mandates, these mask mandates and so on and so forth,...
