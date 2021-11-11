Report: Pirates CF Reynolds getting trade interest

According to a report, Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds is drawing interest on the trade market.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi says that the Yankees and Mariners are among those possibly vying for Reynolds.

Morosi points out that while there is interest, that doesn’t mean the Pirates will move him saying the club “feels no pressure to move him."

Reynolds is under contract with the Pirates through 2025 and a contract extension is also possible.

Audacy sports insider Jon Heyman reports that the price for Reynolds is "astronomical."

It would likely take a huge overpay for the Pirates to move Reynolds who is considered by many to be the cornerstone of the next generation of winning baseball in Pittsburgh.

2021 was a breakout year for Reynolds, hitting .302 with 169 hits, 90 RBI and 24 home runs. He was also named to the National League All-Star team.

Last season also showed that the shortened 2020 season was a mirage, hitting only .189 that season compared to .314 in 2019.

Reynolds, who came over in the deal that sent Andrew McCutchen to San Francisco, was the bright spot of the 100 plus loss season, so moving him to another team, no matter the return would be a bad look for the organization.

Reynolds will make $4,500,000 next year and will be in arbitration the three seasons after that.

Before the end of the season, Reynolds was asked about a contract extension and said “I like it here.”