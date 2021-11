The court case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, in the wake of disagreements with their divorce and accusations of domestic violence, has had serious consequences for the former’s career. However much he has been honored by various European film festivals in recent moths, Depp’s battered public image has already cost him his part in the next installment of Fantastic Beasts (where he will be replaced by Mads Mikkelsen), while Disney opts to give a twist to the Pirates of the Caribbean that he has starred in since its inception. No matter how much Jack Sparrow is its most iconic character, Disney has powered a spin-off with Margot Robbie and the writing of Christina Hodson, without Depp, of course, being involved.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO