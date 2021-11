League of Legends avatar creator releases very soon on November 12. With different aesthetics drawing inspiration from various regions of Runeterra, players can finally create their own characters. As a matter of fact, Players can choose from a Teemo hat, Darius’ armor, and even Kayn’s scythe. The possibilities for customization are endless. Those looking to create their own fan fiction or role play character can utilize this Avatar Creator to better visualize their imagination. Additionally, the Avatar Creator allows players to select different backgrounds, which further adds to the lore of the custom character.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO