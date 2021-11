A couple of days ago, we learned that the Motorola Edge X, which the company is teasing in China, is coming to the global market with a different name. In the global market, it will be called the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. We also got to know some major specifications of the phone that include the Qualcomm SM8450 SOC (Qualcomm’s next 800-series flagship), two 50 megapixel sensors on the back, a 60 Megapixel selfie camera, and more. Now, we also got to know how it looks like since the high-quality renders of it were shared by OnLeaks in collaboration with 91Mobiles.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO