CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Who’s going back to the movies? So far, not everyone

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The movies are clawing their way back in theaters, but, so far, not everyone is showing up like they used...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
imdb.com

Everything We Know About The McU's Blade Movie So Far

Vampires beware: Blade is heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe! Created by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan, Eric Brooks debuted in "Tomb of Dracula" #10 in 1973, though that version of the character is drastically different than the one most fans would recognize. Eric's mother was slaughtered by a vampire during his birth, which transformed him into a Dhampir: not fully a monster, but no mere mortal either. Referred to by many as the Daywalker, Eric made it his life's mission to hunt vampires. Having their strengths, but not their weaknesses, it's a task he was uniquely suited for.
MOVIES
TheWrap

The 5 Most Disturbing A24 Horror Movies So Far

For every big-ticket horror franchise, there are dozens of indie films (many of which launched said franchises) that are worth your watch. Independent productions are responsible for some of the genre’s most haunting classics, from “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” to “The Blair Witch Project.”. Today, auteurs like Jordan Peele and David...
MOVIES
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Let’s All Go Back to the Lobby: After a year on hiatus, the Loft Film Fest welcomes Tucson back to the movies

For Jeff Yanc, the best part of going to the movies is going to the movies. In other words, it’s not just about seeing a movie, but the communal experience surrounding it—gathering with strangers in a dark room, gazing up at the same screen, reacting in real time to whatever pops up on it and discussing its merits in the lobby afterward. It’s the guiding principle behind the Loft, Tucson’s premiere independent cinema, and especially its titular annual film festival, for which Yanc serves as co-director. And so, last year, when a certain global health crisis made gathering in any enclosed space inadvisable, he and the other organizers faced a hard choice: follow the lead of many other festivals and go virtual, or go dark completely.
TUCSON, AZ
SFGate

Hulu's best TV shows and movies of 2021 so far

Sign up for our Remote Control newsletter to receive our best streaming stories of the week in your inbox, as well as SFGATE staff picks and updates on when your favorite shows will return. 2021 has been quite the year for television. Much of the country spent the winter and...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#Ap
Popculture

One of Denzel Washington's Most Famous Movies Is a Big Hit Again Thanks to Netflix

Netflix is always adding new movies to its catalog, and one of the latest dramas to hit the streaming service is American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. The crime drama was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Ridley Scott. Scott Is having a huge year in 2021 with the releases of The Last Duel and House of Gucci, so that could explain the film's rise in popularity on the Netflix charts. American Gangster is currently at #8 In Netflix's top 10 for movies, reminding people why Washington and Crowe are two of the greatest actors of their generation.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
TVLine

TVLine Items: Barney Documentary, Fraggle Rock Trailer and More

Peacock is putting the spotlight on an iconic purple dino: The streamer has started production on a three-part documentary that “examines the rock star-like trajectory of Barney the Dinosaur, the beloved character who captured the hearts of millions of children and then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early Internet and playgrounds around the world,” per the official release. The documentary will feature exclusive interviews and archival footage to present “first-hand accounts of the Barney phenomenon from the cast and crew to its most outspoken critics.” The children’s program Barney & Friends aired on PBS for 14 seasons,...
TV & VIDEOS
celebritypage.com

Our Favorite Holiday Movies Of 2021...So Far

It's the most wonderful time of the year, especially for holiday movie nerds, like me! Hallmark is already 2 weeks in to their Countdown to Christmas. Lifetime's "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" movies start November 12th and this year everyone from GAC Family to the Food Network to VH1 is producing new holiday movies (I can't wait for RuPaul's The Bitch Who Stole Christmas).
MOVIES
ccenterdispatch.com

"It's a Wonderful Lifetime" Holiday Movie Event Has Something for Everyone

- Now more than ever, it's time for holiday cheer, and Lifetime is set to deliver with the network's annual It's a Wonderful Lifetime slate of original heartwarming holiday programming. Lifetime's huge, 35 movie holiday slate kicks off on November 12. After Thanksgiving, the network debuts 30 new holiday movies...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Stranger Things: Eleven's Best Moments On The Netflix Show So Far

Does it feel like anyone else is in a constant state of perpetually waiting for Stranger Things Season 4? Because that’s how it feels for me. Every single dang day. Ever since Season 3 came out in 2019, fans all around the world have been waiting to see the continuation of the Duffer brothers creation, but due to delays and, of course, COVID-19, the latest installment has taken some time to come out.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Clifford’ Opens to Frisky $22M, ‘Eternals’ Stays No. 1

Clifford the Big Red Dog beat expectations in its North American box office debut, hightailing it to a five-day opening of $22 million even though it was also available stream via Paramount+. That’s among the best starts of the pandemic era for a family film. The movie, which launched Wednesday in order to take advantage of Veterans Day, earned $16.4 million for the three-day weekend proper from 3,700 theaters to place No. 2 domestically behind Marvel and Disney’s Eternals. From Marvel and Disney, Eternals — which has been hampered by middling reviews and not-so-great audience scores — grossed $27.5 million from 4,090...
PARAMOUNT, CA
abc17news.com

‘The Power of the Dog’ stars Benedict Cumberbatch in a tense slow-burn western

“The Power of the Dog” is such a delicately constructed movie as to almost defy the ability to review it without saying too much. Keeping the audience off balance, writer-director Jane Campion creates a slow, ominous build around the fine performances toward a satisfying conclusion that nicely pays off on the slow-canter ride.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy