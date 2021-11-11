CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street, led by gains in Big Tech

Cover picture for the articleStocks edged higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday a day after a surge in inflation tripped up major indexes....

MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slipped 0.90% to $163.52 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.40 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE: WMG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion before the opening bell. Warner Music shares rose 2% to $49.30 in after-hours trading. Vicinity Motor Corp....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 1.96% to $347.56 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $36.77 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 1.68% to $235.07 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $262.42 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Home Depot, Intel share gains contribute to Dow's 162-point climb

Shares of Home Depot and Intel are trading higher Tuesday morning, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 162 points (0.5%) higher, as shares of Home Depot (HD) and Intel (INTC) are contributing about 25% of the index's intraday rally. Home Depot's shares are up $12.15 (3.3%) while those of Intel are up $0.82 (1.6%), combining for an approximately 85-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Nike (NKE) UnitedHealth (UNH) and Cisco (CSCO) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 are rising, but exchange data suggest the broader stock market is actually declining

Despite the rally in the Big 3 stock market indexes, exchange data are showing that most U.S.-listed stocks are trading trading lower, which suggests the weakness is concentrated in smaller-capitalization stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 197 points, or 0.6%, with 23 of 30 components gaining ground, while the S&P 500 is up 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite is edging up 0.1%. Meanwhile, the number of stocks losing ground is outnumbering advancers 1,482 to 1,353 on the NYSE and 2,193 to 1,466 on the Nasdaq, according to FactSet data, while volume of declining stocks represents 56.1% of total volume on the Big Board and 55.8% of total volume on the Nasdaq. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks is down 0.2%.
STOCKS
abc17news.com

Wall Street opening slightly higher; Home Depot up 4%

BEIJING (AP) — Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street Tuesday led by gains in the consumer discretionary sector. Home Depot is leading the S&P 500 gainers after the hardware chain’s sales continued to surge last quarter in a hot housing market. New data also showed Americans sharply boosted their spending last month, pushing up retail sales and giving the economy a lift. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are up 0.3% in early trading, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%. Global stock markets are mixed after President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping held a summit meeting by video link.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amkor Technology stock rallies after boosting dividend by 25%

Shares of Amkor Technology Inc. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the semiconductor packaging and test services company announced a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend. Shareholders of record on Dec. 7 will be paid the new dividend of 5 cents a share, up from 4 cents, on Dec. 28. Based on current share prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 0.84%, compared with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF of 0.49% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.31%. "Based on our strong operating results and financial position, Amkor has increased its quarterly cash dividend by 25%," said Chief Executive Giel Rutten. "We are pleased to be in a position where we can both invest in our future and increase our return of capital to stockholders." Amkor's stock has lost 8.5% over the past three months but has rallied 57.7% year to date, while the semiconductor ETF has climbed 39.4% this year and the S&P 500 has advanced 25.4%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Tough One'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is a very good company. Despite having a giant run recently, he expects the stock to go "even higher still." When asked about NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), Cramer said he recommends Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Rivian Automotive,...
STOCKS
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Alibaba, Tyson Foods

Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Friday, but the benchmark S&P 500 index snapped its five-week winning streak, as mounting inflation fears sapped investor sentiment. Between another batch of high-profile earnings reports from notable companies, like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Macy’s (NYSE:M), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), as well as more important economic data—including the latest U.S. retail sales figures—the week ahead is expected to be an eventful one.
STOCKS
Financial World

Wall St. edges higher as Dow hits record on cyclicals’ gains

On Monday, a swathe of Wall St. stock indices had closed out the session in an upbeat tenure as US Congress had voted 228 to 206 to seal a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, driving industrials, materials alongside economy-focused sectors higher, though Tesla Inc shares fell about 4.6 per cent after Musk said he he would sell off 10 per cent of his Tesla stocks.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wall Street edges higher on U.S. infrastructure bill; Tesla drags

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks edged higher on Monday, as investors cheered the passage of a U.S. infrastructure spending bill, but gains were limited by falling Tesla shares. All three major U.S. stock indexes pared early gains but the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq remained on course to...
STOCKS
Financial World

Wall Street edges higher as Fed unveils anticipated bond-buying taper

On Wednesday, all three key indices of Wall St. had eked out modest gains as the US Federal Reserve had unveiled its much-anticipated bond-taper program. In point of fact, in the day’s decent gains in the Wall Street were almost entirely prompted by the November US Fed policy meet, which had underpinned optimisms of a robust recovery in US economic growth over coming months, however, the US Fed also had suggested that a latest leg of inflation-surge would be ‘transitory’ while offsetting market participants’ angsts over a plausible rate-hike in a near-term.
STOCKS

