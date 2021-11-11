CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Disappearing shorts: As stocks soar, skeptics surrender

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The skeptics of Wall Street have gone missing. As the stock market surges to record after record, activity has...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
kitco.com

Avoid stocks and bonds in 2022, says Morgan Stanley

(Kitco News) It is best to avoid U.S. stocks and bonds next year as high valuations and tighter monetary policy fail to support a good investment case, according to strategists at Morgan Stanley. "We think that 2022 is really about 'mid to late-cycle' challenges: better growth squaring off against high...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha's Short Screen: 3 Highly Shorted Very Bearish Stocks To Avoid

When big money bets against a stock through short positions, that’s vital intelligence for your own investment decisions. When picking your own stocks, there’s a certain paranoia that’s really common: “The big boys on Wall Street know something I don’t about these companies. So, if I try to invest, I’ll be at a huge disadvantage.”
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Shorting a Penny Stock Is a Bad Idea

Buying a penny stock is almost always a bad investment. Shorting a penny stock is worse than buying a penny stock. It's debt that makes shorting (or buying on margin) a bad move. You want to be on the right side of the miracle of compounding returns. If you play...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
MarketWatch

On Holding stock soars after surprise profit

On Holding AG stock soared 21% in early Tuesday trading after the newly-public athletic company reported a surprise third-quarter profit. Net income totaled CHf 13.0 million (US$14.0 million), or CHf 0.04 per share, up from CHf 8.1 million, or CHf 0.03 per share, last year. Sales totaled CHf 218.0 million (US$234.8 million), up from CHf 130.1 million last year. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of CHf 0.11 per share and sales of CHf 182.8 million. On's Co-Chief Executive Martin Hoffmann called the most recent quarter the "strongest" in the company's history in terms of sales. "Recent supply...
STOCKS
abc17news.com

Stocks rise on Wall Street as retail sales remain healthy

Stocks rose on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reviewed solid earnings reports from retailers and an encouraging update on consumer spending. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%, and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%. Home Depot rose 5.8% after the home improvement retailer reported surging sales and solid profits last quarter amid a hot housing market. New data also showed Americans sharply increased their spending last month. Technology and health care companies also rose. Communications companies lagged the market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.63%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Capitol Hill
MarketWatch

Dow opens slightly higher early Tuesday on back of Home Depot's gains but broader stock market under pressure

U.S. stock benchmarks traded mixed early Tuesday, with the Dow industrial's gains supported by a rise in shares of home-improvement retailer Home Depot Inc. , as investors parsed a stronger-than-expected rise in October retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 36,157, the S&P 500 index was flat at 4,685, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was off around 0.1% at 15,835. Retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the government said, surpassing forecasts for a 1.5% rise and logging the biggest gain March when households received billions in federal stimulus money.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amkor Technology stock rallies after boosting dividend by 25%

Shares of Amkor Technology Inc. rallied 1.7% in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the semiconductor packaging and test services company announced a 25% increase in its quarterly dividend. Shareholders of record on Dec. 7 will be paid the new dividend of 5 cents a share, up from 4 cents, on Dec. 28. Based on current share prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 0.84%, compared with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF of 0.49% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.31%. "Based on our strong operating results and financial position, Amkor has increased its quarterly cash dividend by 25%," said Chief Executive Giel Rutten. "We are pleased to be in a position where we can both invest in our future and increase our return of capital to stockholders." Amkor's stock has lost 8.5% over the past three months but has rallied 57.7% year to date, while the semiconductor ETF has climbed 39.4% this year and the S&P 500 has advanced 25.4%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock underperforms Tuesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 1.32% to $342.96 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.76% to 15,973.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $41.37 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 narrowly miss 66th record close of 2021 amid gains in Home Depot and chip-maker stocks

The S&P 500 on Tuesday barely missed finishing in record territory for the 66th time thus far this year, as stocks in consumer discretionary and information technology supported a broad-market advance. The climb for the session came as retail sales jumped 1.7% in October, the government said, surpassing forecasts for a 1.5% rise and logging the biggest gain since March when households received billions in federal stimulus money. Excluding autos, sales rose 1.4%. There were some questions about the impact of inflation on the data because the report does not account for inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% at 36,142, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.4% to around 4,700 and the Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.8% at 15,974, on the back of gains of semiconductor manufacturers Qualcomm Inc. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. . Meanwhile, Home Depot Inc rose 5.8% after the home-improvement retailer reported fiscal third-quarter profit, net sales and same-store sales that beat expectations.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Stock Market Climbed Tuesday, but These 2 Stocks Took After-Hours Hits

Markets gained ground on Tuesday. Key companies released earnings reports after the market closed. StoneCo and Dolby Laboratories suffered significant share-price declines. Wall Street had a positive day on Tuesday, buoyed by news of strong retail sales figures in the U.S. economy. Consumers have remained strong, having ample financial resources on average and doing their best to maintain their purchasing power despite inflationary pressures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI), the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC), and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) all managed to see gains on the day.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 1.96% to $347.56 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.04% to 15,853.85 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $36.77 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More

AbbVie is a Dividend Aristocrat that should be able to grow even with headwinds for top-selling Humira. Easterly Government Properties' dividend is highly dependable thanks to the company's business model. Energy leaders Devon and Enterprise Products Partners each offer especially attractive dividends. Trade-offs can often be a necessary evil in...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Blink Charging Stock Soared 17% Today

Shares of electric car charging company Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) rocketed to close 17.1% higher on Monday. You can thank an analyst at H.C. Wainwright for that. Shares of Blink got upgraded to buy with a $50 price target at investment banker H.C. Wainwright this morning, as described in a note covered on StreetInsider.com. As analyst Sameer Joshi explained, Blink is benefiting from "several positive developments," not least the passage of President Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes "approximately $7.5B" in funding for companies building out electric vehicle (EV) charging networks in the U.S.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy