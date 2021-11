Parents, has the COVID-19 pandemic left you feeling disconnected from your kids? Has your family’s device/screentime increased dramatically since March 2020?. As a mom, I struggle with the amount of time my son spends on his iPad. I suggest that he read, draw or journal, but none of these are as appealing as the lights, sounds and excitement of TikTok or YouTube. Kids would rather play video games online with their friends across town than hang out in person. Do you find it difficult to find ways to engage your children in family activities? Then it is time to disconnect so that we can re-connect with our kids.

ROUTT COUNTY, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO