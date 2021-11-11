Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Survey Outlines Key IT and Security Trends Impacting Enterprises

Enables simplified delivery of leading Direct Routing as a Service and SBC as a Service portfolio for multinational and regional enterprises. PLANO, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it has extended its existing distribution agreement with Westcon-Comstor, which currently covers Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), to encompass an additional ten countries in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The expanded distribution capabilities will enable enterprises with multi-country operations to benefit from single order services across the region, regardless of equipment or cloud service requirements.
