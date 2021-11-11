CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Survey Outlines Key IT and Security Trends Impacting Enterprises

By Frost, Sullivan
Brenham Banner-Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudy provides an assessment of the security considerations and key imperatives for Singapore organizations. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 11, 2021...

www.brenhambanner.com

Brenham Banner-Press

Advancements in Sensor Fusion Technology to Benefit Multiple Industries, Finds Frost & Sullivan

Contextual sensor fusion that delivers accurate output presents end users with a vital operational advantage across diverse industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on the global sensor fusion market finds that technology developers that can offer...
ELECTRONICS
Brenham Banner-Press

Ribbon Significantly Expands Agreement with Westcon-Comstor in Asia Pacific Region

Enables simplified delivery of leading Direct Routing as a Service and SBC as a Service portfolio for multinational and regional enterprises. PLANO, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications software and IP optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure sectors, today announced that it has extended its existing distribution agreement with Westcon-Comstor, which currently covers Australia and New Zealand (ANZ), to encompass an additional ten countries in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. The expanded distribution capabilities will enable enterprises with multi-country operations to benefit from single order services across the region, regardless of equipment or cloud service requirements.
PLANO, TX
Brenham Banner-Press

Oracle for Research Introduces New Cloud Service and Awards to Accelerate Scientific Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Oracle for Research, Oracle's global community that uses cloud computing to accelerate scientific discovery, today announced new resources that enable researchers, scientists, and developers to solve the world's most complex problems. Oracle Open Data is a newly created cloud service that curates information – spatial images, protein sequences, and annotated text files – from the world's leading scientific databases. The repository connects researchers, developers, students and educators with petabytes of open data from trusted resources. Oracle for Research also unveiled two award programs that offer new pathways to advance science and support global research communities in the Oracle Cloud ecosystem.
AUSTIN, TX
inforisktoday.com

2021 Trends in Securing Digital Identities: A Survey of IT Security and Identity Professionals

In the past two years, the world experienced a significant shift in how many people work and transact business online. Digital identities used to connect remote workers suddenly became an even greater security target for attackers. Almost overnight, workplace trends from the last several years collided to create a new landscape for access and authentication, as cloud adoption, telecommuting, and the use of personal devices all spiked. Many organizations reacted to their new reality by increasingly focusing on identity as a core element of security to reduce risk, contain costs, and increase productivity.
TECHNOLOGY
Aviation Week

Larger Regional Jets Gain Traction In Asia-Pacific

Although the recovery is slow and patchy across Asia-Pacific and China, mostly because of continuing border and travel restrictions, those airlines with large domestic markets are seeing travel demand return at a pace. China, Vietnam and South Korea are benefiting from their domestic markets and are... Larger Regional Jets Gain...
LIFESTYLE
Brenham Banner-Press

Innovative Digital Identity Solutions will Redefine Security and Identity Recognition by 2030, Finds Frost & Sullivan

Unique and sophisticated digital ID global solutions expected to benefit multiple industries, including finance, security and e-commerce. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on digital identity solutions finds that progressive advancements in blockchain technology, artificial intelligence and biometric systems have led to the creation of unique and sophisticated digital ID global solutions. Driven by identity theft, security threats and digital transformation initiatives by governments and private sectors, areas that will greatly benefit include e-banking, e-government, digital transactions, mobile transactions, behavioral biometrics, and airport security.
TECHNOLOGY
Brenham Banner-Press

Frost & Sullivan Examines Key Trends in Vehicle Leasing and Rental Industry

Mobility experts from Frost & Sullivan, ViveLaCar GmbH, xMotion, and Reezocar will discuss key growth opportunities, new revenue streams, and transformative trends in this webinar. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on vehicle leasing and subscriptions finds that this market faced one of its...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
chatsports.com

Integrated Revenue and Customer Management Market Outbreak: Key Trends, Growth, Insights and Forecast to 2027: COVID-19 impact

The New research report titled Integrated Revenue And Customer Management Market, Global Industry Analysis and Forecast” gives a detailed analysis and future prospects of the market. The report highlights the major players including market size, share and strategic development. This report cover latest trends, technological advancements and growth opportunities. The...
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Talkdesk Announces Leadership, Expansion in Asia Pacific

Regional experts and growing momentum ignite company’s progress in carving a path around the world to meet the demand for better customer experiences. Talkdesk, Inc., the global customer experience leader for customer-obsessed companies, today announced new executive appointments, naming Peter Coulson, Augustine du Payrat, Patrick Micallef, and Andrew Antal to its international leadership team based in the Asia Pacific region. The company also marked additional milestones following two years of exponential growth, broadening its global reach as businesses everywhere seek better ways to engage with their customers.
BUSINESS
The Drum

How creators are remaking business in Asia Pacific

These conversations were part of Ideas That Matter, a new video content series brought to you by Meta where we discuss how social trends are intersecting with business to create new opportunities. The pandemic has transformed digital discovery, purchase habits and continues to shape how we live, work, shop and play. In our inaugural episode, we look at the creator economy in Asia Pacific and how both creators and brands can navigate this dynamic space thoughtfully.
RETAIL
federalnewsnetwork.com

Strategic Guidance Survey: Enterprise Risk Management

It’s been more than five years since the Office of Management and Budget added enterprise risk management to Circular A-123 as a way to standardize the management and mitigation of risk. While agencies have realized that there is no one approach to managing the ever-growing set of risks, they have...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Frost & Sullivan Explores the Pathway to Net Zero

Webinar will focus on key technology solutions of the future and current best practices driving decarbonization. The need to tackle climate change is crucial, and companies must act. Chief executive officers (CEOs) worldwide are exploring decarbonization strategies to transform how businesses operate and mitigate the risk of carbon exposure. This involves adopting new technology-led solutions and business models that can reduce operational carbon footprints and deliver profitable business growth.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
ADVOCACY
simpleflying.com

The Challenges Facing The Asia-Pacific Aviation Recovery

Almost two years into the COVID pandemic, the global aviation market is beginning to pick up the pieces. However, recovery remains heavily influenced by geopolitical factors resulting in some markets taking longer to recuperate. While the US and Europe show signs of progress, things are moving at a slower pace in the Asia-Pacific region.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

The Future is Virtual: Modernizing Color Data Communications

Effective communications between design and color teams have long proved challenging, since the process of measuring color is inherently prone to variation. When unchecked, variation can result in costly misunderstandings and significant delays in the development cycle. Social distancing and travel restrictions resulting from Covid-19 have highlighted the growing need for digital solutions to streamline communications across the textile supply chain, ensuring confidence in color accuracy and accelerating speed to market. The growing importance of digitization combined with a heightened need for digital technology to support remote color work spurred an industry-wide investment in portable equipment and cloud-based solutions allowing color professionals...
TECHNOLOGY
dvrplayground.com

Enterprise Infrastructure VPN Market 2021 by Share, Application, Trends and Opportunities | Cisco, Fortinet, Pulse Secure, Citrix

The report on the Enterprise Infrastructure VPN market provides the definition, overview, size analysis, market share analysis, Breakdown Data by Type, application, quantitative and qualitative analysis, major players, and regional graphs. The Global Enterprise Infrastructure VPN market from 2021 to 2028 study focuses on a global examination of data from...
MARKETS
Beta News

APIs give enterprises a security headache

Over the last year at least 44 percent of respondents to a new survey faced substantial issues concerning privacy, data leakage, and object property exposure with internal or external-facing APIs. The study for Cloudentity, based on research carried out by PulseQA, shows that as a result of these issues, 97...
COMPUTERS
World Economic Forum

Charting a course to remodel Universal Healthcare in the Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region is home to about 60% of the world’s population. A new model of healthcare termed "Universal Health Coverage 2.0" (UHC2.0) could be more sustainable and maximize resources for future populations in the region. UHC2.0 offers better health standards and could be achieved by using the three care...
HEALTH

