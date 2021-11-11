CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerkering Barberio Establishes a Five-Year Gift in Support of the Lynn Pippenger School of Accountancy

Tampa Bay News Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKerkering, Barberio & Co., Certified Public Accountants, has established a five-year gift to the University of South Florida Muma College of Business that will encompass multiple components in the Lynn Pippenger School of Accountancy, including scholarships to students. The announcement was made Nov. 7 during the 27th Brunch on the Bay...

