Kerkering Barberio Establishes a Five-Year Gift in Support of the Lynn Pippenger School of Accountancy

November 2, 2021 - Embarc Collective and Established are partnering to host the 9th Annual Startup of the Year Summit in Tampa Bay on Jan. 25-27. More than 100 startups will have the opportunity to engage with investors and mentors, expand their global recognition and ultimately grow their organization while in the heart of Tampa Bay’s tech community. The companies will compete for up to $50,000 in potential investment, the championship title, the People’s Choice Award presented by ReliaQuest, and more. “Every year, over the past six years, I’ve found myself in Tampa for a startup event. Tampa is a city that is structuring its growth for its thriving innovation economy. We are thrilled to partner with Embarc Collective as we return to gather again with an incredible group of rising companies, early-stage investors, and thought leaders,” Frank Gruber, Co-CEO of Established, said in the release. “We’re especially excited to bring people back together after the pandemic and two years of hosting only online events and programs.”

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO