Alyssa Flood's friend was cleaning out a closet when she found the fatigues. She’d tucked her uniform away in the bottom of the wardrobe, pushed toward the back, when she got out of the Army. Left it there to gather dust. As she laid the camouflage out on her bed, a pack of cigarettes peeked out from the left arm pocket.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO