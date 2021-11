DENVER (CBS4) – Six World War II veterans in Colorado were honored on Nov. 13 with a tribute performance at Mile Hi Veterans in Denver. The event featured food and music for veterans and their families. One of the veterans honored, Don “Whip” Whipple, recently spoke with CBS4 This Morning Anchor Michelle Griego about his service. The 96-year old former Marine in Westminster spent 36 days on the island of Iwo Jima and witnessed the historic raising of the American flag on Feb. 23, 1945. (credit: CBS) Whipple was tasked with directing artillery fire and he was quickly told to head to Mt...

