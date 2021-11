Teeling Whiskey Co. is returning to the well again. The Irish distillery has announced that it will expand its Vintage Reserve Collection with a new 30-year-old single malt. The limited-edition release is the third expression from a critically acclaimed batch of whiskey that was originally crafted by the Cooley Distillery. Teeling first acquired that whiskey, which dates back to 1991, 12 years ago, according to Forbes. It has already given rise to two well-regarded single malts—a 24-year-old and 28-year-old, both of which are part of the same line of limited-edition releases. The 24-year-old took home the prize for World’s Best Single Malt...

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO