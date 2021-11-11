CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

2022 Nissan Sentra starts at $20,485, with small updates

By Jonathon Ramsey
Autoblog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter giving us a comprehensively redesigned Sentra for the 2020 model year, Nissan is mostly holding pat with its bread-and-butter sedan for 2022. The automaker had raised prices in 2021 by a few hundred dollars, but also improved the optional LED projector headlights in the Premium Package for the SV and...

www.autoblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
AutoGuide.com

Best Nissan Sentra Accessories

The Nissan Sentra has long served as one of the most popular and most affordable compact sedans sold in North America. That is great for drivers who want an inexpensive, roomy four-door to get their coworkers to the office or their kids to school. The downside to many lower priced compact sedans is that they also lack some conveniences features that are optional in pricier models. You can solve this dilemma by taking advantage of the best Nissan Sentra accessories the aftermarket has to offer..
CARS
Carscoops

Italdesign Starts Production Of The Special Nissan GT-R50

Production of the limited-run Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign has just started at the design house’s manufacturing facility in Turin, Italy. Each GT-R50 model is hand-assembled by Italdesign and owners are being encouraged to spec their vehicles to pay homage to a GT-R model from the past. One of the first customer examples built has been inspired by the 1972 Nissan Skyline 2000 GT-R that was custom built for the 1972 Tokyo Motor Show. It is painted in a special color dubbed Verde Kenmeri.
CARS
automoblog.net

2022 Nissan Sentra: Trim Levels, New Packages, Safety Features, Pricing & More

The 2022 Nissan Sentra hasn’t changed a ton when compared to the 2021 model, but there is a new Midnight Edition and All-Weather package available this time around. Otherwise, the Sentra soldiers on as a compact sedan with an impressive resume. The little Sentra was a 2021 North American Car of the Year finalist, one of Autotrader’s “10 Great Cars for Recent College Grads 2021,” and AutoPacific’s “2021 Most Satisfying Mainstream Compact Car.”
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Sentra#Top Safety Pick#Sr
CarBuzz.com

2022 Nissan Sentra Arrives With New Midnight Edition Package

Sadly, the humble sedan is on the way out, set to be replaced by crossovers and SUVs. In 2018, Ford decided to snuff its entire sedan range, and in response, a few manufacturers doubled down to get a piece of the pie Ford was no longer interested in. Other manufacturers, like Toyota, also decided to ditch some sedan offerings or make them more appealing by lifting them a little. The Corolla Cross is a prime example.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

2022 Toyota Camry adds Nightshade trim to Hybrid range

Toyota tweaked the Camry formula for 2021 with small but numerous changes, after the splashy additions of the TRD trim and all-wheel drive in 2020. The 2021 model dropped the base L trim and added an XSE trim that combined the SE’s sportier appearance, suspension, and steering with some of the premium interior features from the XLE. Different trims got revised front fascias so they could be told apart, for those who keep track of Camry design. And Toyota added its latest Toyota’s Safety Sense driver-assist suite, with access to features like adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, lane-centering, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic high-beam headlights and a rear-seat reminder.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
Autoblog

Win an Audi RS 7, a supercar for the family, if you enter now

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze. The Audi RS 7 is a supercar disguised as a family sedan. With a...
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

2022 Toyota RAV4 gets cheaper sporty Hybrid trim

The Toyota RAV4 celebrates its 25th anniversary in the U.S. market next year. The crossover that started it all, including giving us the word "crossover," won't stop being a sales success, having minted its ten millionth unit last year. For the moment, Toyota hasn't announced a special model, but we know the carmaker likes to celebrate the milestone with anniversary cars. Until we get more info, the changes for the 2022 RAV4 start with a new SE Hybrid trim. Parked in the tiny space between the XLE and XSE Hybrids, the SE is for buyers who want a little more sport and style than the XLE offers but not all the opulence of the XSE. Considering there's not even $2,000 between the MSRPs of the XLE and XSE, we look forward to finding out how the SE splits the difference.
CARS
whio.com

Report: 10 Cars That Hold Their Value the Most

High prices in the auto market have had the effect of extending the value of certain models, according to a new report. The report, from vehicle research site iSeeCars.com, is derived from an analysis of more than 800,000 2016 model year vehicles sold during the first eight months of 2021.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

Brabus makes the Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 into an 800-hp mobile office

Maybach's version of the GLS is the most expensive and most luxurious member of Mercedes-Benz's SUV range. If it's not upscale enough, give German tuner Brabus a ring. It unveiled the GLS-based 800 with a massively powerful engine and an even more opulent interior. Brabus is known for focusing on...
BUYING CARS
CNET

Best SUVs under $35,000: Our top picks

The average new car sold in the US in September cost well over $40,000. Well, not everyone has over $40,000 to shop for a new vehicle, so welcome to the right place to save some cash. Here, we present our top picks for the best SUVs and crossovers under $35,000.
BUYING CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Best Used Cars and SUVs for $15,000 to $20,000

Buying a pre-owned car is more than just a great way to save money. It could get you into a model that has safety and luxury features you couldn’t afford in a new car. That is, if you can find a new car or SUV. With the pandemic-related global shortage of the chips needed for car-safety and infotainment systems, shipments of new cars are still delayed or coming in at lower-than-expected volumes. This means supply is short and new-car dealers are charging a premium.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

2022 GMC Sierra Preview | GM's 'premium truck' is actually now premium

The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 is GM’s upmarket half-ton pickup, with a supposed emphasis placed on interior quality and materials rather than bare-bones durability. Supposedly, at least. In reality, the most recent generation hardly lived up to that promise as it showed few upgrades over its Chevy Silverado sibling, which itself possessed a ho-hum interior clearly overshadowed by Ram and Ford that at least match it in most other respects. Despite their blue-collar nameplates, both have managed to carve out significant portions of the premium pickup segment. GMC's supposedly premium entry just didn't cut it.
HOME & GARDEN
Autoblog

Most powerful SUVs in America for 2022

Here in the United States, we enjoy power almost as much as we like our SUVs. Thankfully, we’ve got plenty of both. Traditionally, the most powerful SUVs source their massive horsepower and torque from some form of a V8. While that’s still generally the case, electrification comes into play more and more, whether it’s mild-hybrid tech, a plug-in hybrid powertrain or, as is the case with the two vehicles topping this list, fully electric vehicles. As we enter the 2022 model year, let’s look at the most powerful SUVs available.
BUYING CARS
Autoblog

2022 Polaris RZR Pro R is a side-by-side with Subaru BRZ-like power

Polaris is out to prove that side-by-sides aren't merely overgrown golf carts. It's releasing a pair of new models named RZR Pro R and RZR Turbo R, respectively, for the 2022 model year. Both are fun-oriented, off-road-ready vehicles that pack a surprising amount of horsepower. The big news for 2022...
CARS
Jalopnik

Nissan Thinks The Ariya Is Going To Do It

America does love a boring car, but a boring EV? The Nissan Ariya thinks it has what it takes. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, November 15, 2021. Nissan’s EV program asks the question: What if Tesla never happened? What if we just... kept selling the same basic lithium-ion electric car as we’ve been doing since the 1990s, cars that look like, drive like, act like everything else on the road?
CARS
Autoblog

2023 Mazda CX-50 is bigger, burlier than CX-5

Although Mazda is still keeping plenty of the specifics about the 2023 CX-50, its most rugged SUV, under wraps, Mazda engineer Dave Coleman provided plenty of information to give us a much better idea of the size of the vehicle and what it's based on. Generally speaking, it's bigger than the existing CX-5, and it's more capable.
CARS
Autoweek.com

Street-Spotted: Nissan Micra

Commuter cars of the 1980s all seemed to be boxy hatches, and even today it's still easy for a lot of people in the US to walk past this car without giving it a second thought. In reality, the US never received this car. The first-generation Nissan Micra was indeed...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy