The plastic problem is a modern one. Half of all plastics ever manufactured were made within the last 15 years. We often don’t think twice when we are handed our food in a plastic to-go container or given our coffee in a Styrofoam cup. When we are done with these items, we simply throw them away. Plastic does not decompose, so it stays in our landfills for hundreds of years. About one third of this plastic waste ends up in our rivers, acequias, and streams or it litters our state’s parks and landscapes, creating danger for wildlife and ourselves.

TAOS, NM ・ 12 DAYS AGO