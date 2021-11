The Anker PowerHouse II 800 is a powerful and portable rugged powerstation that is both a great choice for campers or to add to your disaster kit. As the world faced shut down after shut down due to the pandemic, many of us forged into the great outdoors, but not without a little help in the form of battery power. The Anker PowerHouse II 800 portable power station packs in 11 charging ports, 777 watt-hours, and a sleek rugged design that offers simple plug-and-play usability. Here is what we thought of its performance.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO