Veterans Day Salute: 15 Hip-Hop Stars Who Served In The Military #VeteransDay

By Trent Clark & D.L. Chandler
 5 days ago

Source: Charday Penn / Getty

Today (November 11) marks a special period in American culture.

Veterans Day is a moment where we all can reflect on the servicemen and women that donned military uniforms to lend their lives to protect the freedoms of a nation.

Many notable figures have gone on to make lasting impacts in society after serving. Over the years, there have been plenty of politicians, actors, and sports figures that got a jump-start on militancy, and surprisingly enough, the same can be said for key figures in Hip-Hop.

Some were on the wayward path and used the armed forces to steer them right while others stumbled onto their passion for music during their enlistment. And one particular member of the list just was having a mid-rap crisis.

No matter their reasoning, we salute them all for their contributions to the country. Here are 12 rappers who served in the military. Hit them up on Twitter and let them know that you’re thankful.

If we missed anyone, let us know in the comments section.

Additional reporting by D.L. Chandler

Photo: Getty

elizabethton.com

Veterans Day: In appreciation of those who served, and still serve

World War I ended 103 years ago this Thursday. It was known as the Great War, and it ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, just over a century ago. Known then as Armistice Day, it has become what today we commemorate as Veterans Day, to honor not only those who died but those who still live. We do well to remember those veterans who served, who were wounded and who died for their country in the 103 years that have since elapsed.
Times Daily

UNA salutes those who served and continue to serve

FLORENCE — Dozens of students, Shoals residents and veterans attended the annual University of North Alabama Veterans Day program on Thursday in the GUC Performance Center. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
rochesterfirst.com

‘A Salute to Our Veterans’ performance to honor those who have served

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Music will honor those who have served our country this Veterans Day. “A Salute to Our Veterans” will be held at the 75 Stutson Street Event Center in Rochester on Veterans Day, November 11 at 7:00 p.m. The doors will open at 6:15 and the performance is free for all to attend.
Marshall County Daily

Honoring those who served in Veterans Day Ceremony

The annual Veterans Day Ceremony was held Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11:00 a.m., the time that marks the anniversary of the formal end of World War I in 1918 at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. Originally known as Armistice Day, it was renamed Veterans Day in 1954 to honor all U.S. military veterans.
KYTV

Veterans Day: Saluting those who have faced life-altering circumstances

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Talk to anyone who’s ever served in the military and most of them will admit they come out of the service a different person than they came in. “It definitely changes you,” said Brig. Gen. Dean Thompson, who spoke at a public Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday at Drury University. “For some people it’s a positive change and other people struggle with it.”
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ledgertranscript.com

Jaffrey celebrates those who served on Veterans Day

Jaffrey veterans marched down Main Street Thursday, to a clapping crowd thanking them for their service in honor of Veterans Day. The annual parade was followed by a short ceremony on the Town Common. Air Force veteran and trustee at Cathedral of the Pines in Rindge Don Upton was selected as this year’s speaker.
myeverettnews.com

Happy Veterans Day To All Who Serve And Have Served, Thank You.

It is Veterans Day. We checked and could not find any public events being held in Everett, Washington today. It is a Holiday with schools, government offices and other services closed. Our friends at General Brushless Car Wash are offering free car washes and waxes for Veterans today. Our suggestion,...
Moon Walker

Her Property Made her the Richest Black Girl in America

Born as the daughter of Joseph and Rose Rector in 1902, Sarah Rector rose from humble beginnings to reportedly become the wealthiest black girl in the nation at the age of 11. Well, it all started with the Dawes Allotment Act of 1887. Sarah’s grandparents had fought with the Union Army in the Civil war and were freedmen. Freedmen like Sarah’s grandparents as well as their children were eligible for land allotments.
CBS New York

Diverse Religious Imagery A Central Theme Of Teaching At Salve Regina Catholic Academy In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — November is Black Catholic History Month, and to celebrate a Catholic elementary and middle school in East Brooklyn is teaching students about representation through diverse religious images. Students at Salve Regina Catholic Academy are learning they were all made in God’s image through Catholic art work and symbols, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Tuesday. “My favorite part about this is the way they depict Jesus. His skin is darker and his hair is in locks,” eighth grader Brennan Elder said of a painting of Jesus. “The diversity that is reflected on these walls is important because it makes other people...
redriverradio.org

A Salute In Song For Veterans Day

Airs Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 8 p.m. First known as Armistice Day, November 11th , is the day that World War I ended. So the program begins with the music and history of World War I, then moves q. uickly to World War II , Korea , Vietnam ,...
