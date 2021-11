Jack Le Vine's neighbors in South Slope, Brooklyn, made this Veterans Day one that none of them will ever forget. Le Vine is a 96-year-old World War II veteran who has lived on the same block his entire life. His neighbor Elizabeth Dowling told The New York Times that "when our vets return home, they're often forgotten and ignored," and she wanted to celebrate Le Vine. She posted about Le Vine on a community bulletin board, and asked others to consider leaving him "a little token of gratitude."

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO