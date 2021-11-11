CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bilal J becomes the voice of change with his new single “No Society”

By Lost Boy Entertainment
24hip-hop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilal J makes his musical debut with the release of “No Society.” Nobody knew who Bilal was as a musician until a few weeks ago. However, since the release of this song, he...

24hip-hop.com

this song is sick

Cam Shaw Embodies “Toxic Vampires” on His New Alternative R&B Single

Cam Shaw is a musician from New York that sings, produces, mixes, and masters all his own stuff. The up-and-coming unsigned artist was grinding hard during the pandemic and pretty much only focused on music, and now fans get to enjoy the fruits of his labor. Released this past weekend, “Toxic Vampires” is an alternative R&B song that allows Shaw to show off his eclectic array of talents as an artist.
MUSIC
variancemagazine.com

Ahead of album, alt-J shares delicate new single 'Get Better'

Alt-J has shared another new song from their upcoming album The Dream. The band on Wednesday released a new track called "Get Better," a delicate new preview of their record, which is out Feb. 11. It follows their previous single "U&ME," which they released in September. "‘Get Better’ is the...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Andrew Hyatt releases new single, “Don’t Nothin’ Change”

It could be a November to remember for Andrew Hyatt with the release of his single and lyric video for “Don’t Nothin’ Change” and the possibility of a win of a 2021 CCMA award. Andrew Hyatt is a nominee for the 2021 CCMA Rising Star award and he’s just released...
MUSIC
#No Society#Rumor Records
loudersound.com

Rolo Tomassi tease new album Where Myth Becomes Memory with new single Drip

Rolo Tomassi have announced a February 4, 2022 release date for their forthcoming sixth studio album, Where Myth Becomes Memory. And, following on from the release of the album’s first single, Cloaked, in August, the Yorkshire mathcore group have shared a second taste of what to expect from the album with the video for Drip.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Lil Durk Reflects on Losing His Friends in Surprise New Single "Lion Eyes"

Lil Durk surprised fans by releasing a brand new song entitled “Lion Eyes.”. Clocking in at just a little over two minutes, the track is currently only available on YouTube and hears Durkio touch on the hardships of his life, including violence and the people he’s lost. The rapper is open about his emotions throughout the cut, opening with the hard-hitting line “You off them drugs, you think you macho, you gon’ slide tonight/I know you will, you ain’t gon’ kill if someone die tonight” and following it with bars such as “I know how it feel to lose it all bеcause I lost too much” and “Ain’t do too much when Fredo died, we torched them lighters/I missed the ones that’s now deceased that I knew since the diapers.” At the end of the day, however, Lil Durk pushes on to honor the friends he has lost thanks to his “eye of a lion and heart of a tiger.”
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Sosa Geek Makes his Presence and Energy felt with New Single ‘The Return’

Sosa Geek is making his presence and energy felt in the rap game with a growing discography of Drill music and Superstar collaborations. Since being featured on Drake’s Dark Lane Demo tapes, he has been all gas no breaks. Alongside the likes of fellow Brooklyn standout Rappers Fivio Foreign and Fetty Luciano, his star power is growing to become undeniable.
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Ryan the Dealer’s hit New Single ‘Crown’

Ryan the Dealer‘s latest song caught his fans off guard. Nobody had anticipated the approaching storm. The song “Crown” has broken streaming records on Spotify and other platforms. In a very short amount of time, the song has gained the praise and attention of many people all around the world.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Volbeat Shares New Single and Lyric Video for “Becoming” – Special London Headline Gig Announced

Volbeat shared a new single and lyric video “Becoming”, their third from their upcoming new album Servant Of The Mind due out on December 3rd via EMI Records. The band annouced a special London headline show next spring. The intimate show in London ahead of their June 2022 Download Festival performance, where they play directly underneath headliners Biffy Clyro and Korn on Sunday’s main stage. The one-off London date will take place at the 800-capacity O2 Academy Islington venue on May 21st, 2022, a giant underplay for the band who have previously sold out the 48,250 capacity Telia Parken stadium back home in Denmark. Tickets are expected to sell out rapidly when they go on sale. Watch the clip, and pre-order the album now to get your first crack at tickets!
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Cale Gibson drops his new single “Dance”

The album “Dance” was released just a few weeks ago. It didn’t take long for the song to go viral when it was released. As an accomplished artist, Cale Gibson’s renown and reputation skyrocketed as a result. One who is willing to put his thoughts on display for his followers to make sense of.
THEATER & DANCE
24hip-hop.com

Gino Haze Unleashes New EP “Since We Bein’ Honest”

South LA native Gino Haze lets the truth fly throughout his 7-track EP Since We Bein’ Honest. This rising artist provides creative lyricism showcasing statements of honesty and sincerity within each track, illustrating his undeniable talent and unique sound. With Gino’s father being from Los Angeles and his mother being from Chicago, the artist incorporates musical flavors from both cities into his craft. By speaking on various life situations, including Haze’s diverse upbringing and his continuous road to success, this EP effortlessly displays Gino’s roots in a way that listeners can resonate with as well.
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Topher Kavook Releases New Song ‘Can’t Explain’

Topher Kavook has been on a steady path to success after releasing his first single just a few months back. Showing his true ability as a musician, Topher wrote and exclusively produced this track from start to finish. Using influences from well known artists like Kid Cudi and Travis Scott, Topher’s sound is very diverse.
MUSIC
Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
8 reasons why married men fall in love with other women

From our childhood, we feed on the notion of fairy-tale-like marriages and happily-ever-afters. But, seldom do these dreams come true. Sooner or later, the brutal reality hits us and shatters the dream. As time passes, a relationship built with passion and love can go haywire. Even in the most perfect...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

