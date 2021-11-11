Nothing out of the ordinary before fire, witness testifies in Mitchell attempted murder trial

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after a 1-year-old boy and 28-year-old man were wounded by gunfire in Chatham Thursday. Maalik Lumpkins, 19, of the 10000 block of South Emerald Avenue, is facing charges of felony attempted murder. He’s being identified as one of the offenders who was involved in the shooting, according to police. CBS 2’s Meredith Barack reported the toddler suffered a graze wound to the head after being caught in crossfire Thursday at 75th and State. He’s home and expected to make a full recovery, but he will need surgery later this month to remove the bullet fragments from his forehead. The 28-year-old was inside of a separate vehicle when he was shot in the chest and self-transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. Lumpkins was also shot in the incident. He was taken into custody late Thursday in the 5700 block of South Maryland Avenue, at the University of Chicago Medical Center. He’s set to appear in bond court Sunday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO