Bearcats Men's Basketball Adds Third Piece to 2022 Recruiting Class

According to 247Sports, the Bearcats have a Top-25 2022 class.

Bearcats men's basketball added a third name to their growing 2022 recruiting class. Shooting guard Daniel Skillings signed with the program this week. He joins center Sage Tolentino and forward Josh Reed as members of the Bearcats next class .

The Philadelphia Roman Catholic (Pa.) product is the highest-ranked recruit out of the three talents Wes Miller has signed. Skillings checks in at No. 113 on 247Sports composite rankings and No. 106 on the Rivals 150—with four-star ratings in both metrics.

Skillings committed to the program on Sept. 23 and now makes his college plans official.

"I was so blown away with Dan, first because of the way he competes and rebounds the ball at the guard position and also his toughness defensively," Miller said to GoBearcats.com . "He has so much upside. He can score on every level. He's explosive at the rim, can shoot the three, and do a lot off the bounce. I think he's just scratching the surface of the kind of player he can become, and he has the chance to be an elite guard in college basketball sooner rather than later."

According to 247Sports, The Bearcats 2022 class ranks 24th nationally and second in the American Athletic Conference behind the Houston Cougars.

The current Bearcats squad rewarded their coach with a season-opening victory against Evansville, and Stillings will look to be a part of the winning culture when he arrives on campus next year.

