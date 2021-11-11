CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cale Gibson drops his new single “Dance”

By Lost Boy Entertainment
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe album “Dance” was released just a few weeks ago. It didn’t take long for the song to go viral when it was released. As an accomplished artist, Cale Gibson’s renown and reputation skyrocketed as a result....

hiphop-n-more.com

Latto Drops Off New Single ‘Soufside’: Listen

UPDATE The music video is out now! Watch it here. After delivering a fiery freestyle over Yung L.A.’s ‘Ain’t I’, rapper Latto releases a brand new single titled ‘Soufside.’ The Queen Of Da Souf posted a preview of the song along with a music video, featuring a cameo by R&B singer Monica.
NME

The Lazy Eyes drop new single ‘Fuzz Jam’, announce debut album ‘SongBook’

The Lazy Eyes have released a new single, ‘Fuzz Jam’, coinciding with the announcement of their forthcoming debut album ‘SongBook’. In a press statement, the band’s vocalist-guitarist Harvey Geraghty discussed the foundations of the track’s soundscape. “I wrote ‘Fuzz Jam’ to use this instrument that [guitarist Itay Sasha] bought live,”...
variancemagazine.com

J.Fernandez lights things up with his new single 'Spicy'

Montreal based R&B rap artist J.Fernandez has just released a fiery new single “Spicy.” Demonstrating his ability to blend fluid rap lines with infectious pop melodies and a groove-laden R&B beat, J.Fernandez has cooked up a track which will keep running through your mind all day long. A short one minute and 56 seconds, the song gives us all we need, wrapping up the story of a burning desire for someone and delivering it with a zesty punch.
edmsauce.com

Morgan Page Drops New Single “Sweet Illusion” feat. Maggie Szabo

It's always a great day when there's new Morgan Page music. Out now on Armada Music, “Sweet Illusion” features rising vocalist Maggie Szabo for a vocal-driven electronic anthem perfect for club or radio play. Page needs no introduction to any fan of electronic dance music. The producer has been responsible...
valholla.com

King Charlz releases the official video for his new single “Backyard”

Reggae Fusion recording artist King Charlz releases his latest single “Backyard” along with visuals directed by StayLookingOut. The song includes what the title eludes to and describes the perfect backyard get-together, with trees of course. Add this to your reggae playlist or library. Song produced by King Charlz, Dj TruHeat...
popwrapped.com

Zach Hood Drops His Sixth Single Of The Year “Just Kids”

Like many people, Zach Hood has found and continues to find solace, comfort and strength in and through music. Having begged his mom for a piano as a young boy, he taught himself to play it, often losing himself in the tinkling of the keys amidst his parents’ divorce. He refers to himself as “…just a kid from Alabama who stayed true to himself; never let anyone get in his way, persevered and stayed on the path I was set for.”
metalinjection

SCORPIONS Drops First New Single In Seven Years "Peacemaker"

Over seven years after their latest record Return To Forever, Scorpions are back with a new single "Peacemaker." For a band that's 50-plus years deep into their career, Scorpions sound really good on pretty much all fronts of this new song. "The first thing that came to my mind was...
x1065.com

Incubus' Brandon Boyd dropping new solo single "Pocket Knife" this month

Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd is set to release a new solo single this month. In an Instagram post, Boyd reveals that the track is titled "Pocket Knife," and will arrive November 19. "Pocket Knife" will be the first preview of Boyd's next solo album, the sophomore follow-up to his 2010...
hotnewhiphop.com

Saba Announces New Album & Drops New Single "Fearmonger"

A couple of days ago, Saba took to Instagram with an exciting announcement. Debuting the cover for his upcoming album, Few Good Things, the "So And So" rapper revealed that new music "is coming soon," and today, we were blessed the project's first single. "Fearmonger," according to Saba, is unlike...
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

UNLEASHED Drops Music Video For New Single 'You Are The Warrior!'

The official music video for "You Are The Warrior!", a brand new song from Swedish death metal veterans UNLEASHED, can be seen below. The track is taken from the band's upcoming studio album, "No Sign Of Life", due out November 12 via Napalm Records. Led by founding frontman Johnny Hedlund,...
popwrapped.com

PRETTY AWKWARD Drop New Single “Bad Habit”

Seattle, WA alternative quartet PRETTY AWKWARD aren’t so awkward when it comes to their musical delivery, and on their newest single, “Bad Habit,” which PopWrapped are delighted to premiere, it’s clear that they’re definitely not bumbling through the pop song formula, and they have a clear handle on writing upbeat, romance-tinged hits.
Middletown Press

Tate McRae Debuts Dance-Heavy Music Video for New Single 'Feel Like S-'

Pop sensation Tate McRae has released a new single, titled “Feel Like Shit,” accompanied by her most-choreographed music video to date. Directed by Sam Sulam, the music video features McRae — who rose to prominence as a finalist on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2016 — performing a contemporary routine alongside actor and dancer Mason Culter, with the two portraying servers at a restaurant. Shot in what appears to be one take, the push and pull of the choreography fittingly matches the song’s message of letting a loved one go before you’re truly ready. The video reaches a climax when Culter begins smashing plates, and the two increasingly use each other’s bodies as props to dance over the broken ceramic.
dopecausewesaid.com

Eden Rain Drops Her Stunning New Single/Video "Sugar Baby"

Fresh from making her live debut in her hometown at Live At Leeds, newcomer Eden Rain continues to stand out as one of the brightest new lights on the UK scene with the reveal of razor sharp new single, “Sugar Baby”. Produced by Benji Gibson, the track showcases Eden’s stand out vocals and stellar songwriting as she sings about the sugar baby dating dynamic in a unique way. Speaking on the release, Eden states:
this song is sick

Quiet Bison Drops Bright, Fluttering New Single “The Tower”

If you couldn’t tell by now, we’re obsessed with everything Quiet Bison has been putting out lately. After announcing his upcoming debut album, DAWN, a few weeks ago, the Portland producer is already back with the LP’s second single, “The Tower.”. The track features vocals from Sydney-based singer/songwriter, Fio, which...
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

SKILLET Drops Lyric Video For New Single 'Standing In The Storm'

Further cementing their place as one of the best-selling rock bands of the 21st century, 12-times-platinum rockers SKILLET are seeing their RIAA certifications multiply yet again. Their latest milestones include the new triple-platinum status of their landmark album "Awake", with three of its hit tracks also accumulating more certs as "Awake & Alive" goes double-platinum, "Hero" triple-platinum, and "Monster", already one of the most-streamed rock songs in history with over four billion global audio streams, hits quadruple platinum status.
24hip-hop.com

Chicago based Singer/songwriter Mic Jaay Shares New Single ‘Elevate’

Chicago based singer/songwriter Mic Jaay is the real deal. His fiery lyrics and alluring melodies was birthed on Chicago’s south side. Mic’s passion for music began at an early age, honing his skills with his vocal coach Lena McLin. It was at her house where he had a chance to watch singers like Joe, Boyz 2 Men and R. Kelly practice live.
24hip-hop.com

Vonte Que Releases New Single ‘Under Pressure’

Vonte Que’s new single ‘Under Pressure’ explains the benefits of putting yourself under a bit of pressure to get the job done. Reflecting his own mind state at the time of writing, Vonte Que wanted to write about how much you can achieve when you apply a little pressure, a lesson we can all learn from.
thisis50.com

Mamso Freshh Inspires the Youth With His New Single, “MONEY CHAP”

As an advocate for putting in the work to enjoy your dreams, Mamso Freshh releases the victory anthem, “MONEY CHAP” to celebrate success. Rapper and music activist, Mamso Freshh is of Ivory Coast, West African descent. He was born and raised in Paris, elevating himself through adversity to achieve his dreams. His diversified upbringing gave him the bilingual gift of his native language, French, and English after he made the move to the United States to pursue his career as an artist. Being in the big city of New York for over 4 years, Mamso Freshh has made good on his promise to himself to become an artist using his voice and music to impact positively on the world.
kpopstarz.com

Sam Kim Excites Fans With New Dance Single Collaboration

Sam Kim has is an extrordinary singer who is known for his consistency but is garnering more attention for his experimental music and confident personality lately. Though Kim is known for his signature style of R&B and K-pop, his new release will focus on the dance music genre. Sam Kim's...
24hip-hop.com

Sosa Geek Makes his Presence and Energy felt with New Single ‘The Return’

Sosa Geek is making his presence and energy felt in the rap game with a growing discography of Drill music and Superstar collaborations. Since being featured on Drake’s Dark Lane Demo tapes, he has been all gas no breaks. Alongside the likes of fellow Brooklyn standout Rappers Fivio Foreign and Fetty Luciano, his star power is growing to become undeniable.
