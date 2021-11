CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Illinois State Rep. Luis Arroyo pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges accusing him of bribing a former state senator in exchange for his support on sweepstakes-related legislation that would benefit one of Arroyo’s lobbying clients. Arroyo, a Democrat from Chicago, entered a blind plea to one count of wire fraud during a hearing before U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger, meaning there is no agreement with prosecutors on a recommended sentence. His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 18, and he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine. Arroyo, 67, resigned from the Illinois House...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO