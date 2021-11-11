CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hydrocolloids Market Worth $13.36 Billion By 2026 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report " Hydrocolloids Market by Type (Gelatin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, LBG, Alginate, Agar, Pectin, Guar Gum, Gum Arabic, MCC, and CMC), Source (Botanical, Microbial, Animal, Seaweed, and Synthetic), Function, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™ ,the global Hydrocolloids Market was valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 13.36 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. The exponential growth in the natural and clean-label food consumption across the food and beverage industry due to its growing awareness has influenced the use of hydrocolloids. Moreover, this has led to an increase in dependence on natural fibers and gums for functional properties, stability, safety, and quality of food products. According to the American Oil chemist society Journal of 2015, hydrocolloids, apart from imparting textural properties, also enhance the nutritional properties of the food as they contain nearly 60%-90% of dietary fibers.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1231

Pectin, by type, is estimated to be the fastest type segment during the forecast period

Pectin is an important polysaccharide with applications in food, pharmaceuticals, and many other industries. It is used as an emulsifier, gelling agent, thickener, stabilizer, and fat or sugar replacer in a low-calorie food. Pectin and pectin-derived oligosaccharides can also be used as important ingredients in functional food. Its importance in the food sector lies in its ability to form a gel in the presence of Ca2+ ions or a solute at low pH.

Seaweed, by source, is estimated to be the fastest source segment during the forecast period

Seaweed-derived hydrocolloids mainly include alginate, carrageenan, and agar, which are important parts of the food ingredient industry. The three types of hydrocolloids are natural hydrophilic polymers existing in the cell walls and extracellular matrices of brown and red seaweeds that can be extracted through a series of chemical and physical processes. Owing to their excellent thickening, gelling, film-forming, and other novel properties, alginate, carrageenan, and agar are widely used in the functional food industry. Seaweed hydrocolloids find application as thickeners, stabilizers, coagulants, and salves (in the wound and burn dressings) and they are used as materials to produce bio-medical impressions in the food, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Hydrocolloids Market "

255 - Tables 55 - Figures 271 - Pages

Stabilizers, by functions, is estimated to fastest function segment during the forecast period

Stabilizers add viscosity to enhance overall flavor and give body to beverages while also preventing sedimentation and keeping ingredients suspended within the finished product. Stabilizers are additives used to help maintain emulsions or prevent degeneration in beverages. The most common stabilizers are hydrocolloids (such as xanthan, gum Arabic, and gum acacia), modified starches, pectin, carrageenan, casein, and inulin. The purpose of stabilizers is to add viscosity to enhance flavor and give body to a beverage. They also maintain emulsification, which prevents sedimentation by keeping additional ingredients suspended in the product.

Food & beverage , by application, is estimated to the fastest during the forecast period

Hydrocolloids are widely used to improve the quality of bakery products by providing texture, stability, and extended shelf life. These polymers can induce structural changes in wheat flour used for bread making and improve the water retention capacity. Guar gum and xanthan gum are used for bread making. Alginates and gelatin are used to stabilize bakery toppings and icings and prevent the sticking of products. Agar is widely used in the preparation of bakery icings, toppings, and glazes, as they can hold soluble solids, such as sugar. In contrast, guar gum is used to improve homogeneity and extend the shelf life of bakery products through moisture retention. Xanthan gum provides smoothness and water retention in cakes, muffins, and bread. (CMC) is used in bakery products to retain moisture, improve mouthfeel and product shape, and increase shelf life.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1231

North America is estimated to be the fastest region during the forecast period

The North American hydrocolloids market is also driven by its application in premium food products. The leading manufacturers of hydrocolloids in North America include Ashland Inc. (US), CP Kelco (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), and Darling Ingredients Inc. (US). The North American market is completely driven by the US, which accounted for nearly 32% in 2020. The US has a large market for bakery, confectionery, convenience food, and packaged food products; hence, it constitutes a major share in the market. Consumers in the US are calorie-conscious due to which low-calorie and low-fat food products are popular in the country. The increasing prevalence of obesity and cardiac diseases has led consumers to demand natural and low-calorie food products. Food manufacturers are therefore concentrating on the application of natural hydrocolloids and their function as fat replacers.

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with a study on the product portfolios of the leading companies operating in the hydrocolloids market. It consists of the profiles of leading companies such as Ingredion Incorporated (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), DuPont (US), Darling Ingredients Inc. (US), ADM (US), and Kerry Group ( Ireland).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarkets™ INC.630 Dundee RoadSuite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/hydrocolloid-market.asp Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/hydrocolloid.asp

