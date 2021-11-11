CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

India Solar Water Pumping System Markets Report 2021: Solar Program By NREDCAP Among Others Are Expected To Increase The Annual Sales In The Coming Years

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Solar Water Pumping System Market (2021-2027): Market Forecast By Power Rating, By Design Type,By Drive Type, By Applications, By Regions and Competitive Landscape." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's Solar Water Pumping Systems Market size is projected to grow at CAGR of 7.0% during 2021-2027

This report comprehensively covers the market by power rating, design type, drive type, applications, and regions. The market report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the ongoing market trends, opportunities, high growth areas, and market drivers, which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Indian Solar Water Pumping Systems Market Synopsis

India's Solar Water Pumping Systems Market has been exhibiting substantial growth over the past few years. Growing adoption of renewable energy resources, especially solar, along with government initiatives such as the "Pradhan Mantri - Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyaan (PM KUSUM)" scheme with the aim to install 20 lakh units of standalone Solar Water Pumping Systems by 2022, would act as driving forces behind growing market demand for solar water pumps.

Further, subsidy provisions and lower operating costs of the Solar Water Pumping Systems would incentivize the farmers to increase the adoption of solar water pumps over the coming years. However, COVID- 19 pandemic impacted on the growth of the deployment of the pumps across the country, but state governments and central government policies such as Maharashtra's Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Pump Yojana, solar program by NREDCAP, among others, are expected to increase the annual sales of the Solar Water Pumping Systems in the coming years.

India Solar Water Pumping Systems market is mainly subsidy driven, where direct sales accounts for a negligible share in the market. The financial aid is only extended for up to the 7.5HP solar water pumping category. Thus, the growth in the respective segment of solar-based water pumping system showed a better increase in past years.

However, falling prices of the Solar Water Pumping Systems of the ratings mentioned above on the back of increasing competitiveness in the market are expected to create a moderate drag on the growth of market revenues over the coming years.

Market Analysis by Power Rating

Among power ratings, solar pumps with lower power ratings bagged the highest volume share in 2020. Moreover, up to 3 HP segment is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, attributed to its affordability, durability, and higher incentives and subsidies provided by the government on such pumps.

Also, with the lower groundwater level, the demand for submersible Solar Water Pumping Systems outweighs the demand for its other counterpart. However, the surface solar water pumping segment is projected to exhibit high growth over the coming years.

Key Attractiveness of the Report

  • COVID-19 Impact on the Market
  • 10 Years Market Numbers
  • Historical Data Ranging from 2017 to 2020
  • Key Performance Indicators Impacting the Market
  • Major Upcoming Developments and Projects

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction 3. India Solar Water Pumping System Market Overview3.1. India Solar Water Pumping System Market Revenues & Volume (2016-2027F)3.2. India Solar Water Pumping System Market Revenue & Volume Share (2020 & 2027F)3.3. India Solar Water Pumping System Market Porter's Five Forces3.4. India Solar Water Pumping System Market Ecosystem3.5. India Solar Water Pumping System Cost Analysis 4. India Solar Water Pumping System Market Dynamics4.1. Impact Analysis4.2. Market Drivers4.3. Market Restraints 5. India Solar Water Pumping System Market Trends 6. India Solar Off-Grid Water Pumping System Market Overview6.1. India Solar Off-Grid Water Pumping System Market Revenues and Volume (2016-2027F)6.2. India Solar Off-Grid Water Pumping System Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Power Rating (2020 & 2027F)6.3. India Solar Off-Grid Water Pumping System Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Design Type (2020 & 2027F)6.4. India Solar Off-Grid Water Pumping System Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Drive Type (2020 & 2027F)6.5. India Solar Off-Grid Water Pumping System Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Applications (2020 & 2027F)6.6. India Solar Off-Grid Water Pumping System Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2020 & 2027F) 7. India Solar On-Grid Water Pumping System Market Overview7.1. India Solar On-Grid Water Pumping System Market Revenues and Volume (2016-2027F)7.2. India Solar On-Grid Water Pumping System Market Revenue & Volume Share, By Power Rating (2020 & 2027F)7.2.1. India Solar On-Grid Water Pumping System Market Revenues, By Power Rating (2016-2027F)7.2.2. India Solar On-Grid Water Pumping System Market Volume, By Power Rating (2016-2027F) 8. India Solar Water Pumping System Market, Price Trend Analysis 9. India Solar Water Pumping System Market Opportunity Assessment9.1. India Off-Grid Solar Water Pumping System Market Opportunity Assessment, By Power Rating (2027F)9.2. India Off-Grid Solar Water Pumping System Market Opportunity Assessment, By Design Type (2027F)9.3. India On-Grid Solar Water Pumping System Market Opportunity Assessment, By Power Rating (2027F) 10. India Solar Water Pumping System Market, Competitive Landscape10.1. India Solar Water Pumping System Market Revenue Share, By Company, 202010.2. India Solar Water Pumping System Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Technical Parameter10.3. India Solar Water Pumping System Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameter 11. Company Profiles11.1. Alpex Solar Private Limited11.2. Bright Solar Private Limited11.3. C.R.I. Pumps Private Limited11.4. Claro Energy Private Limited11.5. Grundfos Pump India Private Limited11.6. Jain Irrigation Systems Limited11.7. Lubi Industries LLP11.8. Ravindra Energy Limited11.9. Rotomag Motors & Control Private Limited11.10. Shakti Pumps ( India) Limited11.11. Tata Power Solar Systems Limited11.12. Topsun Energy Limited11.13. Waaree Energies Limited 12. Key Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkv9jf

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/india-solar-water-pumping-system-markets-report-2021-solar-program-by-nredcap-among-others-are-expected-to-increase-the-annual-sales-in-the-coming-years-301422153.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Solar Home System Market Is Booming Worldwide | Schneider Electric, NIWA Solar, Renewit Solar

Latest survey on Global Solar Home System Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Solar Home System to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Solar Home System market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Schneider Electric SE, NIWA Solar, Renewit Solar Ltd., Greenlight Planet Inc. & M-KOPA SOLAR Kenya Ltd..
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global OLED Market Research Report (2021 To 2026) - By Product Type, Technology, Panel Size, Application, Vertical And Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OLED Market Research Report by Product Type, Technology, Panel Size, Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global OLED Market size was estimated at USD 36.71 billion in...
MARKETS
TheStreet

A $849.9 Million Global Opportunity For Fiber Drums By 2026 - New Research From StrategyR

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Fiber Drums - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics." The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
wearebreakingnews.com

India And Britain To Propose To Create a Global Solar Grid

NEW DELHI (AP) – India and Britain will present at the upcoming United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, a project that aims to create a solar power grid connecting countries in different parts of the world. The project, known as the Green Networks Initiative, is driven by the International...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Systems#Water Resources#Water Pumping#Surface Water#Researchandmarkets Com#Cagr#Covid#Nredcap
OilPrice.com

India Pivots To Solar As Coal Shortages Grip The Country

The Indian economy may be languishing under the pressure of coal shortages at present, but the subcontinent is betting its future on solar. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes lofty pledges at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, however, India continues to ramp up coal production back at home. A tale of two Indias is unfolding: one that is at the cutting edge of renewable energy technology and is building some of the most ambitious solar projects in the world at both macro- and micro- scales, and another that is entirely beholden to fossil fuels to meet its ever-growing energy demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

2022 will be a record year for wind and solar, new report finds

Utility-scale solar and wind deployments are on track to hit a new record in 2022, according to a new report from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The firm estimates that 44 gigawatts of solar will come online next year, almost double 2021's projected 23 gigawatts. "If the current administration is successful...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

The state of EU renewables – Solar cell plans encouraging but heat pump market could go the same way as European PV did

With the European Commission planning to draft legislation to simplify permitting for clean energy projects next year – and issue a ‘communication on solar energy – a recent paper examining the state of play in European renewables technology deemed a revival in EU solar manufacturing “looks not too unrealistic, given the current number of potential projects.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
schiffgold.com

Solar Energy Development Expected to Boost Silver Demand

Last week, Australia, France, India, the US and the UK announced the launch of the “One Sun, One World, On-Grid” initiative. The plan is to connect solar energy grids across borders. This could provide a big boost to silver demand. India first floated the idea of connecting solar energy grids...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

End-of-life management of solar PV waste in India

A new study on end-of-life (EOL) solar PV waste management in India makes PV manufacturers accountable for recycling and recovering the materials at the end-of-life (EOL) stage. The study proposes an “extended producer responsibility” (EPR) regulatory framework for efficient management of India’s EOL solar PV modules. The EPR concept, as...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Analyzing the opportunity for perovskite solar module production in India

Perovskite solar cells have long held the promise for high efficiency and low production costs. And as scientists make real progress solving their well-documented challenges with long-term stability, the industry is beginning to picture what large-scale production of this technology could actually look like – either integrated into silicon cell manufacturing as a tandem device, or as a standalone perovskite solar cell.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Outlook On The Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Global Market To 2026 - By Offering, Deployment Type, Application, End-use Industry And Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global data acquisition (DAQ) system market reached a value of US$ 1.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is...
MARKETS
pv-magazine.com

European consortium develops ways to couple heat pumps with solar panels

French companies Boostheat and Dualsun and have teamed up with German heating system supplier Rathiotherm to launch the operational phase of the Sun Horizon project. The European Commission supports the ambitious project under the Horizon 2020 (H2020) program. It is designed to demonstrate different ways to pair PV and PVT solar panels with heat pump technology for heating and cooling applications across several pilot sites around Europe.
BUSINESS
dvrplayground.com

Solar Wind Hybrid Systems Market: Latest Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis | ReGen Powertech, UNITRON Energy System Pvt. Ltd, Polar Power, Inc

Global Market Vision has published an effective statistical data titled as Solar Wind Hybrid Systems market. It defines about the recent innovations, applications and end users of the market. It covers the different aspects, which are responsible for the growth of the industries. The Solar Wind Hybrid Systems Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD xx Million in 2020 to USD xx Million by 2028, at a CAGR of xx from 2021 to 2028.
INDUSTRY
dvrplayground.com

Solar Water Pumps Market 2021 Extensive Study by Major Key Players-JNTech, Bright Solar, Grundfos

Global Market Vision has published an effective statistical data titled as Solar Water Pumps market. It defines about the recent innovations, applications and end users of the market. It covers the different aspects, which are responsible for the growth of the industries. The Solar Water Pumps Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD xx Million in 2020 to USD xx Million by 2028, at a CAGR of xx from 2021 to 2028.
INDUSTRY
dvrplayground.com

Solar Pumps Market 2021: Top Manufacturers, Production Analysis and Growth Rate Through 2028 | Bright Solar, Lorentz, Shakti Pumps

Global Market Vision has published an effective statistical data titled as Solar Pumps market. It defines about the recent innovations, applications and end users of the market. It covers the different aspects, which are responsible for the growth of the industries. The Solar Pumps Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD xx Million in 2020 to USD xx Million by 2028, at a CAGR of xx from 2021 to 2028.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
67K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy