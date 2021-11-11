CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locally Owned Capriotti's Brings Award-Winning Sandwiches To Eastvale

EASTVALE, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, will debut its new location in Eastvale at 14063 Limonite Ave. on Nov. 15. Capriotti's brings the Eastvale community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.

The new Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is owned and operated by local entrepreneur Tim Robison. Robison, who spent 15 years working for the Department of Defense and another 15 working as a chemist in the power industry before retiring, decided to embark on his entrepreneurial journey with Capriotti's after falling in love with the brand during sales trips to Las Vegas. He wanted to bring Capriotti's to his community as he was drawn to the freshly pulled meats and all natural ingredients and is excited to share something that means so much to him with the residents of Eastvale.

"I was sitting on the couch one day and saw that there are franchise opportunities available with Capriotti's and I immediately picked up the phone," said Robison. "Capriotti's was one of my favorite things about going to Las Vegas, and I know that Eastvale residents will fall in love with the brand the same way that I did. I look forward to watching Capriotti's be welcomed into a community that means so much to me."

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak which is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Eastvale Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services.

Eastvale Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Eastvale offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 951-507-8686.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 125 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2025, and was ranked on Fast Casual's Top Movers & Shakers List each of the last two years (2020-21). For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Allie Bertrand, Fishman PR | abertrand@fishmanpr.com | 847-945-1300

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/locally-owned-capriottis-brings-award-winning-sandwiches-to-eastvale-301422320.html

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

