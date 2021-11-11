CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

ACE Real Estate Services Completes $2 Million In Sales In 2021

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

ALBION, Mich., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the challenges brought on by COVID-19, ACE Real Estate Services ( ace-res.net) announced $2 million in sales in the first three quarters of 2021.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for the real estate agency that opened in 2018 and focuses primarily on commercial and residential sales in Albion. The sales figures also point to another trend - increased interest in the town.

"The revitalization of Albion, the opening of new businesses and new construction fuels interest in the community, and that has impacted sales," said ACE Real Estate Founder and Broker Joe Verbeke.

Verbeke has played a key role in the revitalization of Albion. Through ACE Investment Properties, which is affiliated to ACE Real Estate Services, he oversees the renovation of existing residential rental units and the revamp of commercial properties to make way for new businesses like the town's first bakery in decades and a market. The company spearheaded the construction of BrickStreet Lofts, a mixed-use project in downtown Albion. ACE also directed the rehab and resale of homes near Albion College; they ranged in price from $185,000 to $200,000.

Homeowners reluctant to sell because of low home values are emboldened to put their properties on the market. "Having homes in that price point gives property owners the chance to raise their asking price, bringing up the market as a whole," Verbeke said.

ACE has experienced a steady increase in sales since opening in 2018. Three years ago, ACE reported $112,000 in sales; in 2019, $318,000. During 2020, sales were under $2 million, an improvement given the economy and market.

Since January, ACE reports 18 closed sales of both commercial and residential properties, both renovated and new construction. With sales on the rise, property values have increased in a community once marred by economic decline. Having a broker with a vested interest in the community improves the chances of finding buyers.

" Albion had been served by real estate agencies in Jackson, Marshall and Battle Creek who weren't focused on the community," said Verbeke, a licensed Realtor. "I'm showing the community my dedication to providing professional service focused solely on Albion."

About ACE Real Estate Services Founded in 2018, ACE Real Estate Services provides buyers and sellers in Albion and south-central Michigan a trusted Realtor to guide them through selling, purchasing, and managing commercial and residential property. Visit ace-res.net

Contact: Patricia Maldonado305-490-8831 patricia@littlefishmedia.net

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ace-real-estate-services-completes-2-million-in-sales-in-2021-301421710.html

SOURCE ACE Real Estate Services

Comments / 0

Related
SmartAsset

A Simple Trick for Avoiding Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate Investments

Investing in real estate can assist you in diversifying your investment portfolio by adding physical assets and providing you with a hedge against inflation. If you are a real estate investor, or if you aspire to become one, you will … Continue reading → The post A Simple Trick for Avoiding Capital Gains Tax on Real Estate Investments appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Palisades Completes $200 Million Residential Construction And Rehab Loan Securitization

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palisades Group, LLC ("Palisades"), an alternative asset manager in the global residential credit markets, today announced the closing of its residential construction and property rehabilitation loan securitization. This transaction represents a significant development in the capital markets as a majority of the collateral is comprised of residential construction loans with no cap on that cohort during the 2-year reinvestment period.
REAL ESTATE
SmartAsset

Real Estate: 1031 Exchange Examples

When investors want to diversify their portfolios, they often consider real estate. But if you’re interested in real property, you need to know the ins and outs of purchasing and selling. One method many investors rely on is called a … Continue reading → The post Real Estate: 1031 Exchange Examples appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
probuilder.com

Why the Real Estate Market May Never Be the Same

Over the past two years, homebuyers have discovered a housing market redefined by inflated prices, cutthroat competition, and virtual house hunting. Throughout 2020, 63 percent of North American home buyers made at least one offer on a home that they had never stepped into, The New York Times reports. Covid-era...
REAL ESTATE
luxuryrealestate.com

The Donovan Group of Chase International Real Estate Sells Remodeled Millcreek Estate for $2.6 Million

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV - Chase International is pleased to announce the sale 146 Tramway, Incline Village, NV for $2,600,000. Representing the seller was the Donovan Group. Popular Millcreek neighborhood is ready to be your base camp for Tahoe adventure. Level lot offers attractive, spacious, two-story home with three of four bedrooms on main level for primary living, guests, or office/zoom room. Two private, expansive, AIA Elise Fett designed upper levels complement the well-maintained residence with sunny master suite complete with private deck, luxurious spa tub, walk-in closet and an office alcove.
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ace Real Estate Founder#Ace Investment Properties#Brickstreet Lofts#Albion College
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Routt County real estate sales total $26M for week of Nov. 5 to 11

Real estate transactions in Routt County totaled $25,763,148 across 31 sales for the week of Nov. 5 to 11. Property Description: 720-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence and 4,783-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5 1/2-bath residence on agricultural land, Parcel 1 at Taylor Spring Ranch Exempt No. 2. SECS 9-16-85 and 16-8-85. Last sold for $2,925,000 in 2017.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
theeastsiderla.com

Eastside real estate sales and prices for September 2021

Here's the latest batch of information and news for Eastside home buyers and sellers. The median price of homes sold across Southern California in September set another record high, reaching $688,500. That's up nearly 13% compared to September 2020, but much more modest than some of the increases seen earlier in the year, reports the OC Register.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
luxuryrealestate.com

Robert Joffe of Launch Real Estate Sells Extravagant Estate for $14 Million

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ - Launch Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of 5315 N Wilkinson Rd, for $14,000,000 represented by Robert Joffe. Located on the highly coveted Wilkinson Road, this is arguably the most magnificent home in Paradise Valley. Sitting beyond a private gated entry on an impressive 2.24-acre lot, this 16,656-square-foot estate is something to behold.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
irei.com

Invesco Real Estate and YardNine secure sale of project to U.K. pension fund

Invesco Real Estate, the global real estate investment manager, alongside development manager YardNine, the property development and asset management company, have agreed to contracts with U.K. pension fund USS to forward fund 40 Eastbourne Terrace, a development next to Paddington Station in London W2, at a price of £143 million (€167 million/$192 million).
REAL ESTATE
investing.com

RE/MAX vs. Realogy: Which Real Estate Services Stock is a Better Investment?

Given the rising demand for houses amid the low-interest-rate environment, the real estate services industry is expected to continue benefiting. So, established real estate services companies RE/MAX (RMAX) and Realogy (RLGY) should prosper for the foreseeable future. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (RMAX) operates internationally as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services. The Denver, Colo.-based concern operates through three segments: Real Estate; Mortgage; and Marketing Funds. In comparison, Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) provides residential real estate services through its subsidiaries. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG); Realogy Brokerage Group; and Realogy Title Group. RLGY is based in Madison, N.J.
REAL ESTATE
chesterfieldobserver.com

Commercial real estate sales and leases

Evans Leasing Co. LLC purchased a 2,400-square-foot retail building at 10150 Hull Street Road from Realty Income Corp. for $755,000 as an investment. Rebkee Partners and affiliates purchased 28.22 acres of land at Hull Street Road and state Route 288 from 360 Capital Partnership for a combined price of $4.23 million for development.
MIDLOTHIAN, VA
Community Impact Houston

Houston-area real estate market cools as single-family home sales decline for second time in 2021

For the second time in 2021, single-family home sales in the Houston-area real estate market have experienced year-over-year declines. Single-family home sales fell 5.2% versus October 2020 with 8,703 units sold compared to the 9,183 sales a year ago, according to an October 2021 Houston Association of Realtors market update. Year to date, however, local home sales still remain 12.9% ahead of 2020’s pace and 21.6% ahead of 2019, according to the report.
HOUSTON, TX
miamirealtors.com

Miami Real Estate Records Second-Best Sales Quarter in History; Condo Transactions Up 72% in 3Q 2021

MIAMI — Miami-Dade County real estate registered its second-highest total home sales quarter in history in 3Q 2021 as Miami real estate’s record-setting 2021 continues, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. Miami-Dade County total home sales surged 35.5% year-over-year in 3Q...
MIAMI, FL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
67K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy