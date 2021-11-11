CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthronics AG Named As CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree

By PR Newswire
 5 days ago

GRAZ, Austria, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panthronics AG today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for NFC Wireless Charging solution based on PTX100W. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.

Panthronics NFC Wireless Charging solution enables manufacturers of portable and wearable devices such as earbuds, smart watches, activity monitoring wristbands and smart glasses to quickly and easily implement the hardware and software for an NFC wireless charging system.

The solution comprises of the PTX100W NFC charger IC, with best in class performance delivering up to 1W on the device to be charged, twice that of the nearest competitor. In addition Panthronics patented DiRAC technology simplifies the antenna matching for NFC wireless charging reducing development effort, size and cost.

"We are excited to have our latest ground breaking product the PTX100W NFC Charging IC recognized by CES" says Mark Dickson, Panthronics CMO. "Having already won multiple industry awards for our first product the PTX100R NFC Reader, Panthronics is proving to be the innovation leader within the NFC space"

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation.

About Panthronics

Founded in 2014, Panthronics AG (PTX) is an established semiconductor product company with over 50 staff headquartered in Graz, Austria. It develops differentiated wireless solutions from the ground up for security and power applications. Panthronics' website is at www.panthronics.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/panthronics-ag-named-as-ces-2022-innovation-awards-honoree-301422304.html

SOURCE Panthronics AG

