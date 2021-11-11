CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Yokogawa's Virtual Event On Achieving Industrial Autonomous Operations Now On-Demand

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

HOUSTON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yokogawa's Y NOW 2021- Achieving Autonomous Operations virtual event is now available on-demand. Over two thousand industry leaders attended the live event containing 52 sessions conducted by 74 global thought leaders who have successfully planned, managed, and implemented digital transformations leading to autonomous operations. Speakers from Air Liquide, BASF, C3 AI, Evonik, Fluence Analytics, Frost & Sullivan, Microsoft, Raizen, Repsol, Saudi Aramco, Shell, Williams, and many more companies presented.

Thought leaders tackled issues as diverse as improving manufacturing efficiency and contributing to the sustainability of the planet. The opening keynote by Yokogawa's director and senior vice president, Dr. Yu Dai, outlined the company's vision for autonomous operations and smart manufacturing, and detailed Yokogawa's sustainable development goals for the year 2050: achieving net-zero emissions, ensuring well-being, and transitioning to a circular economy. According to Dr. Dai, "Yokogawa's vision is to bring about a symbiosis between industry and society in which they function autonomously, yet in a coordinated manner."

The on-demand sessions include such key topics as successfully navigating artificial intelligence projects and re-thinking cybersecurity in terms of a risk to manage rather than a problem to solve. According to Tom Finan of Willis Tower Watson, "Executives are quickly lost when confronted with cyber-technical terminology. They want to think in terms of business impact and know what is mission-critical. They do understand risk and can allocate resources to manage it."

In the keynote session, "Futurecasting the Path to Autonomy," Ram Ramasamy, vice president of Frost & Sullivan stated, "the future is flexible, open, and secure." He detailed an autonomy roadmap, business KPIs, and an application-centered autonomy architecture. As a major head start for manufacturers who are pursuing initiatives such as advanced manufacturing and Industry 4.0, Francisco Betti, head of advanced manufacturing and production at the World Economic Forum outlined a business strategy with priorities, benchmarking initiatives, and KPIs that track industry leaders.

Citing a Yokogawa survey of 500 companies that showed the majority are planning to implement autonomous operations by the year 2030, Tom Fiske, Yokogawa principle technology strategist stated, "Industrial autonomy is inevitable and will penetrate all operations areas. Companies are saying that they need autonomy sooner rather than later." Naveen Kashyap, vice president of digital innovation and services added, "Bogged down by the limitations of existing systems, users cannot visualize the ideal, end-to-end state of the value chain. The organization can overcome this 'tech debt' when people realize that technology is not the driver but, rather, an enabler of new business processes."

All Y NOW 2021 sessions are now available, on-demand. For more information and to access the downloads, please visit https://www.ynowlive.com/.

About Yokogawa

Yokogawa provides advanced solutions in the areas of measurement, control, and information to customers across a broad range of industries, including energy, chemicals, materials, pharmaceuticals, and food. Yokogawa addresses customer issues regarding the optimization of production, assets, and the supply chain with the effective application of digital technologies, enabling the transition to autonomous operations.

Founded in Tokyo in 1915, Yokogawa continues to work toward a sustainable society through its 17,500 employees in a global network of 119 companies spanning 61 countries.

For more information, visit www.yokogawa.com

The names of corporations, organizations, products, services and logos herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Yokogawa Electric Corporation or their respective holders.

CONTACT: Cari Hensley, cari.hensley@yokogawa.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yokogawas-virtual-event-on-achieving-industrial-autonomous-operations-now-on-demand-301422303.html

SOURCE Yokogawa Corporation of America

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

IBM Quantum Computing Breakthrough Could Bring New Health, Finance Solutions

Bob Sutor, the chief quantum exponent at IBM, joined Cheddar to break down what the tech giant's new 127 qubit quantum processor, dubbed Eagle, will mean for computing. "We've broken through the way to scale these quantum devices to be bigger and bigger and therefore to be more useful," he explained. According to Sutor, quantum computing breakthroughs will provide faster or entirely novel solutions to complex, real-world problems in medicine, the creation of new materials, and even optimizing financial services.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Oracle Aconex Achieves British Standards Institution Certification For Building Information Modeling Software

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Aconex is the first project management solution to achieve British Standards Institution (BSI) Kitemark certification of the ISO standard and DIN specification for Building Information Modeling (BIM) software. This global certification gives engineering and construction organizations the confidence that Oracle Aconex complies with the latest BIM standards, which can speed software procurement, mitigate project risk, and save companies time and money.
COMPUTERS
TheStreet

Outlook On The Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Global Market To 2026 - By Offering, Deployment Type, Application, End-use Industry And Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Hub Group Receives Four Supply Chain Industry Awards

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group (Nasdaq: HUBG) announced today that it has been recognized with four supply chain industry awards: Food Logistics Top 3PL & Cold Storage Provider, Logistics Management Quest for Quality 2021, one of the Top 50 Third-Party Logistics Providers by Global Trade, and SupplyChainBrain 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2021.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Economic Forum#Smart Manufacturing#Yokogawa Electric#Autonomous Operations#Air Liquide#Basf#C3 Ai Evonik#Fluence Analytics#Frost Sullivan#Repsol#Shell
TheStreet

Essenlix, Partnering With Roche Norway, Won Norway Østfold Hospital System's "Patient At-Home Test" Innovation Partnership That Will Use Essenlix's IMOST™ As Test Platform

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essenlix Corporation, a premier developer, manufacturer, and provider of mobile instant health test solutions for both personal and clinical use using disruptive and proprietary advanced technology, today announced that Essenlix, in partnership with Roche Norway, has won Norway Østfold Hospital System's "Patient At-Home Test" Innovation Partnership that will use Essenlix's iMOST ™ as the test platform. Østfold Hospital selected the winner of the Patient At-Home Test Innovative Partnership through an open public bidding process, participated in by about 10 company teams, including some of the world's major diagnostic companies, and reviewed by multidisciplinary committee of experts in diagnostics, laboratory medicine, medicine, patientcare, technology, e-health, and other fields.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global data acquisition (DAQ) system market reached a value of US$ 1.4 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Trademarks
TheStreet

Padagis Announces The First-to-Market Launch Of An AB Rated Generic Version Of Zomig® Nasal Spray

ALLEGAN, Mich., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Padagis today announced the first-to-market launch of an AB-rated generic version of Zomig® Nasal Spray. Zomig® Nasal Spray is distributed in a unique unit dose presentation and is indicated for the treatment of migraine headaches with or without aura in adults and pediatric patients (12 to 17 years of age). Annual market sales for Zomig® Nasal Spray for the 12 months ending September 2021 were approximately $57 million as measured by IQVIA.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

SeAH Besteel And Everguard.ai Embark On Major Expansion Using Novel Worker-Centric AI™ To Improve Safety

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeAH Besteel and Everguard.ai announced today that the top Korean special steel maker has committed to a multi-million dollar expansion of its use of Everguard's Sentri360 ® platform and ecosystem to continue increasing safety measures at the SeAH Besteel plant located in Gunsan, Korea. Sentri360, a proprietary worker-centric AI ™ technology, uses artificial intelligence (AI) powered by sensor fusion to gather input and data from multiple sources to continuously assess the workplace and proactively protect workers from incidents and accidents. Combining computer vision (CV) technology, sensor fusion, edge computing, and wearables, Sentri360 is the first truly proactive solution to industrial safety.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Global OLED Market Research Report (2021 To 2026) - By Product Type, Technology, Panel Size, Application, Vertical And Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OLED Market Research Report by Product Type, Technology, Panel Size, Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global OLED Market size was estimated at USD 36.71 billion in...
MARKETS
TheStreet

ARES PRISM Attracts Strategic Investment From M33 Growth And Welcomes New CEO Ryan Kubacki

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ARES PRISM, a leading provider of enterprise project controls software used globally for project cost management and earned value reporting, announced it has secured an investment from M33 Growth, a Boston-based venture and growth-stage investment firm. The company has also hired Ryan Kubacki as its new CEO following the retirement of founder Richard Stuart.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Fleet Space Technologies Secures $26.4m (USD) In Series B Funding To Enable Global Satellite Connectivity For Internet Of Things

- Fleet Space Technologies attracts $26.4m (USD) investment valuing company at $126m (USD) - Investment confirms confidence in Fleet Space advanced satellite technology. - Tech drives radical Internet of Things (IoT) efficiencies. - Investment is firm commitment to Australia's rapidly emerging space industry. - Investment creates 70 new jobs, including...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

CNH Industrial To Announce An Iveco Group Investor Day On November 18, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT. This announcement is an advertisement for the purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, as amended (the "Prospectus Regulation") relating to the intention of the Company to proceed with the admission to listing and trading on Euronext Milan of all Iveco Group N.V. common shares (the "Admission"). This announcement does not constitute or form part of a prospectus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation and has not been reviewed nor approved by any regulatory or supervisory authority in any jurisdiction, including any member state of the European Economic Area (each, an "EEA Member"), the United Kingdom and the United States. This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer by or invitation by or on behalf of, the Company, CNH Industrial N.V. ("CNH Industrial"), any of their advisors or any representative of the Company or CNH Industrial or any of their advisors, to purchase any securities or an offer to sell or issue, or the solicitation to buy securities by any person in any jurisdiction, including any EEA Member, the United Kingdom or the United States. The approval of the Prospectus (as defined below) by the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten, the "AFM") should not be understood as an endorsement of the quality of the Shares (as defined below) and the Company. Potential investors should read the Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the Shares.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Supermicro Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Events

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, today announced that management is participating in the upcoming investor conferences:. Event: Credit Suisse 25th Annual Technology ConferenceDate: November 30, 2021Location: Scottsdale, AZ1x1 meetings only. Event: Wells Fargo Virtual 5th Annual...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

The Future is Virtual: Modernizing Color Data Communications

Effective communications between design and color teams have long proved challenging, since the process of measuring color is inherently prone to variation. When unchecked, variation can result in costly misunderstandings and significant delays in the development cycle. Social distancing and travel restrictions resulting from Covid-19 have highlighted the growing need for digital solutions to streamline communications across the textile supply chain, ensuring confidence in color accuracy and accelerating speed to market. The growing importance of digitization combined with a heightened need for digital technology to support remote color work spurred an industry-wide investment in portable equipment and cloud-based solutions allowing color professionals...
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
ADVOCACY
TheStreet

Stanley Black & Decker To Present At Deutsche Bank's Virtual Industrials Conference

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) - Get Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Report invites investors and the general public to listen to a webcast of a virtual presentation by Don Allan, President and CFO, at the Deutsche Bank Virtual Industrials Conference on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 1:30 PM ET. The live webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company's website at www.stanleyblackanddecker.com. A replay of the webcast will be provided on the website and will be available for 30 days.
BUSINESS
oilmanmagazine.com

Understanding Operating Costs In the Energy Industry

The energy industry plays a vital role in industrial growth and the economy at large. This sector involves oil and gas drilling, exploration of oil reserves, and refinement of those naturally occurring chemicals. Renewable energy, coal, and other power utility companies are also part and parcel of this ever-growing industry.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

Virtual event will showcase the future of healthcare operations today

Health systems, hospitals, and other facilities are at an inflection point. Providers have already created strategies to navigate care operations post-COVID, working through case backlogs and sustaining their patient flow in changed and challenging circumstances. But several critical issues have been revealed or emphasized and must be discussed. Constraints on...
HEALTH SERVICES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
67K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy