Aside from teaching you concepts, you also get to build 15 projects, allowing you to learn by doing and build your portfolio. When it comes to learning how to code, it's better than learning it by doing. Sure, theories are important, but you won't really know if you've actually learned anything without putting your newfound knowledge into practice. When you play with code, even if it's just for fun, you'll be able to quickly absorb the concepts since you'll already know how a certain string or variable works. It's not so different from learning a language. If the new words and sentences you've acquired just exist in your head, you'll eventually lose the skill. But if you practice with other people, you'll master the language faster and identify your pinpoints for later improvement.

