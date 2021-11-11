CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn hires Jim Mora as football coach

By Neill Ostrout nostrout@journalinquirer.com
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZkrp_0cteNFlM00
FILE - UCLA head coach Jim Mora walks the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern California, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. On Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, UConn hired former UCLA coach Jim Mora, who also coached two NFL teams, to lead the Huskies. Mora has been out of coaching and has been working as a television analyst after spending six seasons (2012-17) leading UCLA to a 46-30 record.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File) Mark J. Terrill

Jim Mora, who has decades of coaching experience in the college ranks and the NFL, was named the UConn football team’s head coach Thursday.

Mora will be designated as an assistant coach for the remainder of the 2021 season, and will officially begin his tenure as head coach Nov. 28.

“When the job came open, I expressed my interest. I have a burning desire to coach again," Mora said during a news conference Thursday.

Mora has been serving as a television analyst since leaving UCLA in 2017.

Mora signed a five-year contract with the Huskies that will pay him $1.5 million in the first year. There are also incentives that would allow him to earn an additional $200,000 annually.

“Getting to know Jim Mora over the last several days has been a terrific experience,” UConn Athletic Director David Benedict said in a statement released by the school. “Jim is a proven winner, a man of integrity, and he possesses the experience and the energy to lead our football program back to success. Jim is excited and undaunted by this challenge, and we both know that this program has great potential. I’m certain that, under Coach Mora’s leadership, UConn football will once again realize that potential.”

The 59-year-old Mora has 10 years of head coaching experience, six of which came at UCLA. He was 46-30 with the Bruins from 2012-17. UCLA won the 2012 Pac-12 South title. The team was ranked as high as No. 7 in the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

“I am impressed by Coach Mora’s tremendous wealth of experience and achievement professionally and in intercollegiate football,” UConn interim president Andrew Agwunobi said in a statement. “He is a true coach on- and off-the-field, and that degree of dedication will greatly benefit our student-athletes in his charge. I enthusiastically join UConn Nation in welcoming him to Storrs and look forward to his leadership of our program in the years ahead.”

Mora was briefly the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks in 2009, and was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2004-06.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to become the head football coach at the University of Connecticut,” Mora said. “UConn possesses a nationally-recognized academic and athletics brand and I am thrilled to become a member of the community that makes up UConn Nation. This program is loaded with potential, and I look forward to getting to know the student-athletes on the team and am eager to get to work!”

Mora has been an assistant coach in the NFL for long stretches of his career, too, including from 1992-96 on the staff of his father, Jim E. Mora, with the New Orleans Saints.

His first NFL job came with the San Diego Chargers in 1985 under head coach Don Coryell. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant as his alma mater, Washington, in 1984.

UConn is 1-8 this season. Randy Edsall resigned as the team's head coach after the Huskies lost to Holy Cross. Defensive coordinator Lou Spanos took over on an interim basis.

The Huskies have not had a winning season since 2010. They have not finished with more than three wins since 2015.

“I recognize the challenge and I relish the challenge. I’m a competitor and I like to compete," Mora said.

