CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

HeroesTD - Build Your Decks, Create Your World

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

SINGAPORE, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with the unstoppable development of blockchain technology and the NFT gaming industry, Vietnam game developers have expressed their ambition to conquer the crypto world. Famous NFT games like Axie Infinity and Thetan Arena showed that the Vietnam gaming industry would not be left behind.

Inspired by Axie Infinity, the CG Studio has nurtured the ideas and created HeroesTD - a brand new collectible tower defense strategy game built on Heroes Metaverse.

1. Heroes Metaverse - A whole new universe

The CG Studio team has built up a whole mysterious, mesmerizing universe called Aeon Disk, with a whole story behind it. The Aeon Disk consists of two Lands - Cloud Spire and Eden, has changed into a land called The Shattered World after years of infighting and destruction. The CG Studio team has successfully written down a magnetizing tale about the endless struggles of power between The High Class and The Low Class. Playing HeroesTD, not only could players enjoy the thrilling gameplay but also explore the hidden plot. 2. Heroes TD - Free to play! Play to earn!

Unlike other games in the NFT industry, which require players to invest much money before truly start playing the games, HeroesTD offers many different ways to enjoy the game. Players could build their own Heroes deck with Basic Heroes given at the beginning to join low-level PvP Arena fights and complete tasks to win CGC. However, HeroesTD will not sell CGC tokens directly nor provide any liquidity for them.Another way to play HeroesTD when players don't have enough tokens is to play in the Warlord & Commander system. Heroes TD has shown its flexibility in gameplay and earning system, which its predecessors rarely have.

3. Road Map

CG Studio Team has announced a detailed plan for HeroesTD in the future, which can be summarized in the road map below.

4. Conclusion

As Blockchain is getting more and more mature, the HeroesTD team has also applied it to mobile platforms, especially games, with a unique approach, becoming a pioneer in creating a new exciting, and challenging worldwide market. HeroesTD promises not only to bring a simple entertainment game but also to make a difference in the Vietnam gaming industry.

Learn more about HeroesTD at:

Website: https://heroestd.io/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heroestd---build-your-decks-create-your-world-301422313.html

SOURCE HeroesTD

Comments / 0

Related
player.one

Build Your Own Prehistoric Park with Jurassic World Evolution 2

Everyone is invited to show their skill in managing a prehistoric theme park with the release of Jurassic World Evolution 2. The game is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It’s set just after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The game...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best deck-building games

There’s something just inherently fun about building a deck of cards, sitting down, and pitting your collection against someone else in a test of tactics and planning, but with a bit of luck thrown in to keep things interesting. Once computers, and video games, came along, the first types of games to be made were simulations of real games. Some were sports, but there were also plenty of board and card game translations that were digitized. Deck-building games were a natural fit for the digital format — you don’t have to worry about losing cards or having to find other people nearby to play against. Plus, with a computer handling all the math and rules behind the scenes, games were much more streamlined and easy to get into.
HOBBIES
WGNO

“Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas” is coming to Oculus Quest 2 VR

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Here’s what you need and what you need to know The “Grand Theft Auto” (GTA) series, essentially a series of crime simulators, is one of the most iconic sagas in video game history. It continues to offer endless open-world antics to this day. The 2001 release […]
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decks#Eden#Metaverse#Pvp#Nft#The Cg Studio#The Shattered World#Basic Heroes#Pvp Arena#Cgc#Warlord Commander#Road Map Cg Studio Team
IGN

Halo Infinite - UNSC Archives: Lightbringers Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Halo Infinite ahead of the game's release on December 8, 2021 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. After the Covenant bombarded a UNSC excavation site, Colonial miners volunteered to extract an ore needed to fortify the Master Chief's exoskeleton. Only the ore reached the surface before the ongoing attack threatened total collapse.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Fortnite x Naruto Shippuden trailer revealed

Epic Games has finally revealed the long-awaited trailer for Fortnite’s collaboration with the legendary anime series Naruto Shippuden. In a short teaser, the collab is on full display, with four characters from the world of Naruto entering the Fortnite universe. Sasuke, Naruto, Sakura, and Kakashi outfits will all be available...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

The Game Awards 2021 full nominees list and how you can vote

We’re quickly closing in on the annual Game Awards, and after going remote for a year, we’ll be back in person for 2021. Today, The Game Awards revealed the nominees for each of its categories, including the Game of the Year award. While there are a bunch of different categories and, by extension, many more nominees, there are, as always, … Continue reading
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Singapore
Country
Vietnam
The Motley Fool

3 Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You a Fortune

Nvidia's technology could provide the critical foundation for the metaverse. Meta Platforms is investing billions of dollars in a bet on the metaverse that could pay off handsomely. Unity plans to provide the tools for millions of creators to build the metaverse. The metaverse is coming. And the internet as...
MARKETS
AOL Corp

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page, and it's full of amazing hidden sales

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Super-savvy old-school shoppers can turn saving money into an art form, staying on top of coupons and sales, even negotiating in person if something gets marked down just after they bought it. (Don't you hate when that happens?)
INTERNET
CNET

Xbox Series X restock: Where to get a console this week

GameStop has announced it will have consoles available at some point today, but only through the Xbox All Access program. This restock is sold out, and we're not expecting more today. Best Buy and Walmart started the week off strong with back-to-back Xbox restocks, and it's unlikely these will be...
VIDEO GAMES
astrology.com

2021 Chinese Horoscope

HARNESS YOUR ENERGY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF GOLDEN OPPORTUNITIES IN THE YEAR OF THE METAL OX!. Continuing the elemental focus of the year of the Rat, the year of the metal Ox helps us stay methodical and focused, but will also reward our hard work. The glittery energy of the metal Ox is fortunate in terms of work and career, but it will also leave room for us to focus on our closest relationships.
LIFESTYLE
FXStreet.com

Shiba Inu presents buy opportunity before SHIBA launches to $0.000100

Shiba Inu price continues to test the bear market trendline on its $0.0000025/3-box Point and Figure chart. A massive 75% spike higher is likely if Shiba Inu cracks above resistance. Until a bullish breakout occurs, Shiba Inu still has near-term bearish pressure. Shiba Inu price continues to struggle with a...
STOCKS
Phone Arena

Apple and Meta/Facebook war is coming according to Bloomberg's Gurman

There is no denying that Apple and Google are rivals. Think of all the battles they have fought on the field over the dead wallets and credit cards of consumers. There is the iOS vs. Android battle which has been turned by consumers posting on tech forums into the Uncivil War. There are competing apps such as the up-and-coming Apple Maps vs. the currently reigning champion, Google Maps.
BUSINESS
ccm.net

Secret codes for Android phones

This guide will introduce you to the hidden settings intended for manufacturers, mobile phone operators or developers, new ways to tweak Android, and tools to troubleshoot your device. How to access secret codes for Android devices?. Below is a list of the popular secret codes for Android (2021). Open the...
CELL PHONES
gamingintel.com

Best Buy PS5 & Switch OLED TotalTech Restock Today – November 15

Best Buy will be having an online PS5 and Nintendo Switch OLED restock today exclusively for TotalTech members!. New consoles are extremely hard to purchase right now. All of the restocks for both the PS5 and Nintendo Switch OLED sell out almost immediately. Although, it’s is no surprise if you...
VIDEO GAMES
techacute.com

Piktochart: Creating Engaging Presentations for Your Customers

Piktochart is an easy-to-use tool that turns text or data-heavy content into engaging, high-quality visual stories. Headquartered in Penang, Malaysia, the former startup boasts itself as a ‘HOPEFUL‘ bunch of creators who want to make storytelling — such as making a presentation for a sales pitch — a fun, quirky, and endearing experience for both the marketing team and clients alike.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

It’s November, and we all know what that means – time to think ahead to everyone’s favourite time of the year: Black Friday. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it will be back with aplomb for 2021 in actual shops – and, for some retailers, the fun has already started! Black Friday will see deals and discounts across a huge range of products, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowConsoles, games,...
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
67K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy