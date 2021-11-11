CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Survey Outlines Key IT And Security Trends Impacting Enterprises

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago

Study provides an assessment of the security considerations and key imperatives for Singapore organizations

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with the ISACA Singapore Chapter, Frost & Sullivan's Security Practice has conducted an end-user survey, 2021 ISACA-Frost & Sullivan Survey: The Singapore Cybersecurity Landscape, with 78 ISACA thought leaders. The goal was to seek opinions on the technologies that will have a profound transformative impact on existing industry dynamics, value chains, and business models across multiple vertical markets in the next 2-3 years.

In addition to providing quantitative insight, the study provides a top-level assessment of three main cybersecurity threats in Singapore: ransomware, data exfiltration and vulnerability of unpatched systems.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: https://frost.ly/6os

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has pushed enterprises globally to accelerate their security capabilities, sometimes leading to security gaps. The increasingly sophisticated threat landscape and a complex business environment are also driving businesses to explore solutions to help them strengthen their security posture for better cyber threat/risk," said Kenny Yeo, Associate Director, Head of Asia-Pacific Cybersecurity Practice at Frost & Sullivan. "However, utilizing these solutions in isolation will limit their effectiveness. As our organizations change, IT and risk teams also need to adapt and better manage the expanded threat surface by implementing a holistic cybersecurity approach for maximum benefits."

"In its third year running, the ISACA-Frost & Sullivan survey of thought leaders within the ISACA Singapore Chapter membership has provided situational awareness to aid organizations in building threat-informed defenses across people, processes and technology," said Steven Sim, President, ISACA Singapore Chapter. "The results are also reflective of the ISACA Global State of Cybersecurity 2021 results, albeit with Singapore-centric nuances. In a strong public-private partnership, keeping regular tabs on the ground's pulse helps us guide organizations in developing more agile, risk-optimal security improvement programs and contributing to a collective ecosystem defense."

Key findings include:

  • Cloud adoption continues to accelerate in Singapore, with 63% of respondent organizations adopting cloud more during the pandemic.
  • Twenty-nine percent of enterprises saw a moderate to major increase in supply chain attacks during the pandemic.
  • Sixty-five percent of Singapore enterprises are still at risk, with only 35% of respondents indicating that they had no cybersecurity incidents during the year after regular forensics and assessments were conducted.
  • Top areas of concern in Singapore include data exfiltration (leak of personal data), ransomware attacks and vulnerability of unpatched systems.
  • Top cybersecurity challenges faced in Singapore include resourcing and skills, balancing regulatory requirements and customers' needs, and lack of budget.
  • Senior management is more concerned with cyber risk issues as the general perception of cybersecurity has improved.

People, processes and technology all need to be addressed in today's modern enterprise with the support of senior management. These include cybersecurity awareness programs, governance, risk and compliance tools, and cyber drills.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Melissa TanCorporate CommunicationsT: +65 6890 0926E: melissa.tan@frost.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frost--sullivan-asia-pacific-survey-outlines-key-it-and-security-trends-impacting-enterprises-301422019.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
ADVOCACY
Killeen Daily Herald

Advancements in Sensor Fusion Technology to Benefit Multiple Industries, Finds Frost & Sullivan

Contextual sensor fusion that delivers accurate output presents end users with a vital operational advantage across diverse industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis on the global sensor fusion market finds that technology developers that can offer...
ELECTRONICS
simpleflying.com

The Challenges Facing The Asia-Pacific Aviation Recovery

Almost two years into the COVID pandemic, the global aviation market is beginning to pick up the pieces. However, recovery remains heavily influenced by geopolitical factors resulting in some markets taking longer to recuperate. While the US and Europe show signs of progress, things are moving at a slower pace in the Asia-Pacific region.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

New Global Rackspace Technology Survey, In Association With Google Cloud, Underscores Rapid Pace Of Cloud Adoption

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (RXT) - Get RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY, INC. Report, a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the results of a new global survey, conducted in association with Google Cloud, of 1,400+ IT executives, Future of Compute, that highlights the increasingly rapid pace of cloud adoption. According to the survey, the question is no longer whether organizations should migrate to the cloud, but how they can leverage the cloud for innovation, efficiency, and growth.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Sim
TheStreet

A $849.9 Million Global Opportunity For Fiber Drums By 2026 - New Research From StrategyR

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Fiber Drums - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics." The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MARKETS
TheStreet

NVent And Iceotope Collaborate To Provide Precision Immersion Cooling Solutions

NVent Electric plc (NVT) - Get nVent Electric plc Report ("nVent"), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it is collaborating with Iceotope Technologies Ltd. to offer innovative modular integrated solutions for data center, edge and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. nVent's flexible and modular portfolio of cooling solutions, racks and enclosures enable Iceotope's immersion cooling technologies to be deployed in data centers and edge computing environments.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Neptune Software Anticipates Three Key Digital Trends In 2022

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As business leaders plan their information technology budgets for the next year, Neptune Software has identified three key trends they should be paying attention to in 2022 and beyond. To stay competitive, businesses must embrace remote work options, reduce their carbon footprint in response to the growing threat of climate change, and modernize their supply chains.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Warehowz Launches Direct-to-Consumer Solution

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Warehowz, a cloud-based, on-demand warehousing marketplace, has integrated a new direct-to-consumer (D2C) solution enabling businesses to deliver goods faster, while minimizing costs and maintaining control. Warehowz launches a D2C solution to help retailers provide fast delivery while managing costs and maintaining control. "Retailers...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Nine Percent#Asia Pacific#Personal Data#Https Frost Ly 6os
TheStreet

Global Simulation Software Markets, 2019-2020 & 2021-2025 - Opportunities In The Use Of Simulation In Fourth Industrial Revolution & Increasing Demand For Electric Vehicles (EVs) Globally

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Simulation Software Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global simulation software market generated revenue of $9,601.8 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $20,276.7 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 15.3%. Increasing demand for effective solutions to...
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Encycle's Announces New Autonomous Swarm IQ™ RTU Fault Detection Tool

SAN MARCOS, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Encycle Corporation, a software technology company focused on helping commercial enterprise and utility customers dramatically improve the efficiency of their HVAC systems using IoT-enabled services, today announced a new set of patented data-driven tools that allow facility managers to gain unprecedented visibility into the maintenance and efficiency of their HVAC assets. With Swarm IQ, Encycle customers subscribed to the company's Swarm Logic® energy management technology now have access to automated fault detection of HVAC rooftop units (RTUs) across their entire building and enterprise-wide portfolios.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Outlook On The Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Global Market To 2026 - By Offering, Deployment Type, Application, End-use Industry And Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global enterprise manufacturing intelligence market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
TheStreet

Qualcomm Sets New Growth Targets And Financial Guidance Through Fiscal 2024

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM) - Get QUALCOMM Incorporated Report today said it is continuing to expand its chipset business to meet the growing opportunity for its technology at its 2021 Investor Day. The Company expects its addressable opportunity to grow from approximately $100 billion today to $700 billion in the next decade, as more devices become intelligently connected.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Essenlix, Partnering With Roche Norway, Won Norway Østfold Hospital System's "Patient At-Home Test" Innovation Partnership That Will Use Essenlix's IMOST™ As Test Platform

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essenlix Corporation, a premier developer, manufacturer, and provider of mobile instant health test solutions for both personal and clinical use using disruptive and proprietary advanced technology, today announced that Essenlix, in partnership with Roche Norway, has won Norway Østfold Hospital System's "Patient At-Home Test" Innovation Partnership that will use Essenlix's iMOST ™ as the test platform. Østfold Hospital selected the winner of the Patient At-Home Test Innovative Partnership through an open public bidding process, participated in by about 10 company teams, including some of the world's major diagnostic companies, and reviewed by multidisciplinary committee of experts in diagnostics, laboratory medicine, medicine, patientcare, technology, e-health, and other fields.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Panoramic Ventures Continues To Invest In The Future Of Healthcare

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panoramic Ventures today announced its participation in a significant financing round for Trella Health led by private equity firm Cressey & Company LP, a top investor in healthcare services and healthcare tech companies. Trella Health, a provider of actionable insights for healthcare networks, accountable care organizations (ACOs), and the post-acute care market, has been a Panoramic Ventures portfolio company since 2016.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

SeAH Besteel And Everguard.ai Embark On Major Expansion Using Novel Worker-Centric AI™ To Improve Safety

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeAH Besteel and Everguard.ai announced today that the top Korean special steel maker has committed to a multi-million dollar expansion of its use of Everguard's Sentri360 ® platform and ecosystem to continue increasing safety measures at the SeAH Besteel plant located in Gunsan, Korea. Sentri360, a proprietary worker-centric AI ™ technology, uses artificial intelligence (AI) powered by sensor fusion to gather input and data from multiple sources to continuously assess the workplace and proactively protect workers from incidents and accidents. Combining computer vision (CV) technology, sensor fusion, edge computing, and wearables, Sentri360 is the first truly proactive solution to industrial safety.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Oracle Aconex Achieves British Standards Institution Certification For Building Information Modeling Software

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Aconex is the first project management solution to achieve British Standards Institution (BSI) Kitemark certification of the ISO standard and DIN specification for Building Information Modeling (BIM) software. This global certification gives engineering and construction organizations the confidence that Oracle Aconex complies with the latest BIM standards, which can speed software procurement, mitigate project risk, and save companies time and money.
COMPUTERS
TheStreet

Global OLED Market Research Report (2021 To 2026) - By Product Type, Technology, Panel Size, Application, Vertical And Region

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "OLED Market Research Report by Product Type, Technology, Panel Size, Application, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global OLED Market size was estimated at USD 36.71 billion in...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Slack CEO Talks New Digital Tools for Platform Overhaul

The collaboration platform Slack is launching a massive revamp at its annual customer conference, aimed at creating a more flexible and connected work experience. CEO and co-founder Stewart Butterfield joined Cheddar to provide some additional details about the digital HQ upgrade.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
67K+
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy